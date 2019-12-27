27.12.2019 22:44:00

Advisory - Health Canada seized unauthorized health products, including 6 prescription skin products that may pose serious health risks from Excel Beauty Supply in the Albion Centre, Etobicoke, On...

OTTAWA, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that it seized numerous unauthorized health products, including six prescription skin products that may pose serious health risks such as skin deterioration, low or high blood pressure, blisters or scarring from Excel Beauty Supply, located in the Albion Centre (1530 Albion Road), Etobicoke, Ontario. The skin products are creams and gels promoted for various uses including skin whitening, fading discolouration and removal of spots. 

According to the product labels, the six skin products contain prescription drugs. Prescription drugs should be taken only under the advice and supervision of a healthcare professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects.

Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Health products that have not been authorized by Health Canada have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality, and may pose serious health risks. For example, unauthorized health products may be contaminated, may contain dangerous ingredients not listed on the label, or may not contain the ingredients shown on the label.

Who is affected
Consumers who have bought or are using the affected products.

Affected products

 

Product

Prescription drug listed on product label

H20 Jours Naturel Cream Aloe Vera

Clobetasol propionate 0.05%

H20 Jours Naturel Papaya Cream

Clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Nadinola Extra Strength Formula Skin Discolouration Fade Cream

Hydroquinone 3%

Neoprosone-Gel Forte

Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05%

Visible Difference Cream Spots Remover

Clobetasol propionate 0.05%

White Express Fast Action Cream Advanced Formula

Clobetasol propionate 0.05%

Clotrimazole 1%

 

What consumers should do

  • Stop using these products. Consult your healthcare professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.
  • Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.
  • Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.

What Health Canada is doing
Health Canada seized the affected products and directed the retail store to stop selling unauthorized health products. Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as necessary.

Background

Betamethasone dipropionate is a highly potent corticosteroid prescription drug that can be used topically (i.e., applied to the skin) to treat inflammatory skin conditions. Side effects from topical use include skin irritation and, with prolonged use, skin weakening or deterioration. Topical corticosteroids can be absorbed in sufficient amounts to produce adverse effects, including symptoms of adrenal suppression (i.e., low blood pressure, low blood sugar, weight loss, muscle pain, gastrointestinal problems and severe fatigue) or Cushing's syndrome (i.e., high blood pressure, high blood sugar, weight gain, muscle weakness, bone loss and severe fatigue) depending on how much has been absorbed. Betamethasone dipropionate should not be used by pregnant or nursing women.

Clobetasol propionate is a highly potent topical (i.e., applied to the skin) corticosteroid prescription drug used to treat inflammatory skin conditions. It should not be used by people who are allergic to it. Side effects include skin irritation, weakening or deterioration. Topical corticosteroids can be absorbed in sufficient amounts to produce adverse effects, including symptoms of adrenal suppression (i.e., low blood pressure, low blood sugar, weight loss, muscle pain, gastrointestinal problems and severe fatigue) or Cushing's syndrome (i.e., high blood pressure, high blood sugar, weight gain, muscle weakness, bone loss and severe fatigue) depending on how much has been absorbed. Clobetasol should not be used by pregnant or nursing women.

Clotrimazole is a prescription drug used to treat vaginal yeast infections. It can cause nausea, abdominal pain, rashes (e.g., swelling or redness) and allergic reactions (e.g., low blood pressure or hives). It should not be used by patients who are allergic to clotrimazole. It can interact with tacrolimus and sirolimus drugs.

Hydroquinone for topical use at concentrations above 2% is a prescription drug used to lighten areas of darkened skin caused by different conditions (e.g., sun exposure, skin damage, pregnancy, medications or age). It should not be used by people who are allergic to hydroquinone or who are taking medicines that make their skin more sensitive to light. Hydroquinone is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women, or children. It should be used with caution in those who have previously had cancer. Side effects include skin reactions such as redness, dryness, cracked skin, burning, stinging, peeling, itching, increased sensitivity to sunlight, sunburn, blisters and scarring. It may cause skin discolouration (i.e., blue or black discolouration or white patches or spots) that, in some cases, can be disfiguring. In laboratory animals, it has been associated with cancer after long-term exposure. As of June 30, 2019, products containing hydroquinone greater than 2% for topical use require a prescription from a healthcare practitioner to be sold in Canada. As part of this transition, several products exceeding 2% hydroquinone that were previously sold over the counter have been recalled in Canada.

Related Links
September 25, 2018 – Health Canada reminds Canadians to consult a health professional before using high-concentration hydroquinone products

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Gold – Hürde genommen
06:00
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Grenzüberschreitenden Geldtransfers: Werden Ripple & Co. zum neuen Standard?
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Canopy Growth vs. Aurora Cannabis
SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones leicht im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Apples Datensammlung wächst: Geräte übermitteln nun auch Luftdruck-Daten
Bankenbranche im Fokus: So will die Deutsche Bank ihre Krise überwinden
QIAGEN will nunmehr doch eigenständig weiterarbeiten - QIAGEN-Aktie bricht ein
Molecular Partners-Aktie steigt: "Orphan Drug"-Status für Therapie MP0250
KW 52: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Ende gut, alles gut
Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones leicht im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung freundlich. Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt ging vor dem Wochenende langsam die Puste aus. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;