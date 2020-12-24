|
24.12.2020 23:41:00
Advisory - GUM Paroex (anti-gingivitis oral rinse) being recalled due to microbial contamination that could lead to respiratory and other infections in patients
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -
UPDATE: December 24, 2020 – Additional lots of GUM Paroex (anti-gingivitis oral rinse) being recalled because this product may be contaminated with the bacteria Burkholderia lata.
Sunstar Americas Inc. is expanding its recall for its prescription anti-gingivitis oral rinse, GUM Paroex, to all lots on the Canadian market. The additional lots are being recalled, as a precaution, because they may be contaminated with the bacteria Burkholderia lata.
Health Canada is advising:
- Do not use rinses labelled with one of the lot numbers listed below.
- Consult your healthcare provider immediately if you've taken this product and are experiencing respiratory or other medical issues.
- Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.
In addition to the lots that were recalled in October 2020, the affected new lots of GUM Paroex (DIN: 02384272 - 0.12% chlorhexidine gluconate) being recalled are:
Lot:
Expiry
Lot:
Expiry
Lot:
Expiry
Lot:
Expiry
A333LF
2020/12
B066LG
2021/03
B227DX
2021/08
C030HK
2022/02
A333LG
2020/12
B070AP
2021/03
B227EK
2021/08
C142DF
2022/05
A333LH
2020/12
B070AQ
2021/03
B227EL
2021/08
C142DG
2022/05
A333LJ
2020/12
B070AR
2021/03
B234FD
2021/08
C142DH
2022/05
B003HM
2021/01
B136HM
2021/05
B234FE
2021/08
C142DJ
2022/05
B003HN
2021/01
B141HU
2021/05
B234FF
2021/08
C142DK
2022/05
B003HP
2021/01
B141HV
2021/05
B304LB
2021/11
B009JK
2021/01
B003HQ
2021/01
B141HW
2021/05
B304LC
2021/11
B009JL
2021/01
B003HR
2021/01
B178FL
2021/07
B311AM
2021/11
B031CD
2021/02
B003HS
2021/01
B178FM
2021/07
C009LV
2022/01
B227DW
2021/08
B003HT
2021/01
B178FN
2021/07
C009LW
2022/01
C016BJ
2022/01
B009JG
2021/01
B199KR
2021/07
C016BH
2022/01
B009JH
2021/01
B199KS
2021/07
C030HH
2022/02
B009JJ
2021/01
B199KT
2021/07
C030HJ
2022/02
Health Canada will monitor the effectiveness of the recall and continue to inform Canadians if new safety information arises.
Advisory from October 29, 2020
OTTAWA - Sunstar Americas, Inc. is recalling five lots of its prescription anti-gingivitis oral rinse, GUM Paroex, after testing by the company revealed the presence of Burkholderia lata.
Burkholderia lata is a multi-drug-resistant bacteria that has a high potential to cause serious respiratory and other infections in patients with underlying illnesses, such as cystic fibrosis and chronic granulomatous disease, or who are immunocompromised (such as some elderly individuals, people who are HIV positive and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or hemodialysis).
Hospitalized patients who have catheters, are mechanically ventilated or are in the intensive care unit are at risk of severe, life-threatening infections if exposed to this bacteria through the contaminated product.
Those with a healthy immune system who use the contaminated product may risk infections requiring treatment with antibiotics.
GUM Paroex is a licensed, prescription anti-gingivitis oral rinse used to treat moderate to severe gingivitis, and for to manage associated gingival bleeding and inflammation between dental visits. The product is distributed to patients in Canada through dental clinics and pharmacies.
Health Canada is monitoring the effectiveness of the company's recall and the implementation of any necessary corrective and preventative actions.
What consumers should do
- Do not use rinses labelled with one of the lot numbers listed in the table of affected products below.
- Consult your healthcare provider immediately if you've taken this product and are experiencing respiratory or other medical issues.
- Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.
Affected products
The product is distributed through dental clinics to patients and through prescriptions filled by pharmacies in Canada. It contains 0.12% chlorhexidine gluconate.
Company
Product Name/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)
DIN
Strength
Lot
Expiry
Sunstar Americas Inc.
GUM
Paroex
02384272
0.12% chlorhexidine gluconate.
C177GS
July 31, 2022
C177GT
July 31, 2022
C177GU
July 31, 2022
C219DH
August 31, 2022
C219DJ
August 31, 2022
SOURCE Health Canada
