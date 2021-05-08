SMI 11’159 0.4%  SPI 14’363 0.7%  Dow 34’778 0.7%  DAX 15’400 1.3%  Euro 1.0956 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’034 0.9%  Gold 1’831 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’726 1.0%  Dollar 0.9014 -0.7%  Öl 68.3 0.0% 

08.05.2021 16:00:00

Advisory - CanPrev Natural Health Products Ltd. recalls certain lots of Magnesium Bis-Glycinate Powder 250 because of a packaging error

OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Products: Magnesium Bis-Glycinate Powder 250 (Berry Hibiscus) and Magnesium Bis-Glycinate Powder 250 (Rose Hip Dragonfruit)
  • Issue: Affected lots were packaged with a scoop that is nearly twice the size it should be, which may lead users to take nearly twice the intended dose of magnesium.
  • What to do: Discard the scoop. To obtain the recommended dose, take 2 teaspoons of the product instead. Use a measuring spoon, not a kitchen spoon. Stop taking the product if you experience diarrhea or abdominal cramps. You do not need to return the product to the place of purchase, as the issue is with the scoop and not the powder.

Issue
CanPrev Natural Health Products Ltd. is recalling one lot each of Magnesium Bis-Glycinate Powder 250 (Berry Hibiscus) and Magnesium Bis-Glycinate Powder 250 (Rose Hip Dragonfruit) because they were packaged with a scoop that is nearly twice the size it should be, which may lead users to take nearly twice the intended dose of magnesium.

The products are drink powders promoted for health maintenance, and are indicated for children ages 9 and up, and adults.

The affected lots contain a 20 cc scoop instead of an 11 cc scoop. Using the 20 cc scoop will result in consumers receiving approximately 487 to 498 mg of magnesium instead of the intended daily dose of 250 mg. It also exceeds the upper daily limit for magnesium (not including from food and water), which is 350 mg for ages 9 and up. Magnesium, when taken at doses above 350 mg per day, may cause diarrhea and abdominal cramping.

The products were distributed nationally since December 2020.

Affected products

Product

NPN

Lot

Expiry

Magnesium Bis-Glycinate Powder 250 (Berry Hibiscus)

80097084

MBH001

Sept 2022

Magnesium Bis-Glycinate Powder 250 (Rose Hip Dragonfruit)

80097086

MRD001

Sept 2022

What you should do

  • If you have the affected product, discard the 20 cc scoop that was packaged with the product. To receive the recommended dose, take 2 teaspoons of the product instead using a measuring spoon, not a kitchen spoon. Stop taking the product if you experience diarrhea or abdominal cramps. You do not need to return the product to the place of purchase as the issue is with the scoop and not the powder.
  • Talk to your healthcare provider if you have taken a recalled product and have concerns about your health.
  • Contact CanPrev Natural Health Products Ltd. at care@canprev.ca or by calling 1-888-457-7788 if you have questions about the recall.
  • Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

SOURCE Health Canada

﻿

pagehit