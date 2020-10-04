04.10.2020 21:33:00

Advisory - An unauthorized biologic eye drop, Regener-Eyes Ophthalmic Solution, recalled after Edmonton clinic found to be importing and selling it

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Regener-Eyes Ophthalmic Solution (biologic eye drop)
Issue: This unauthorized product claims to contain human placenta materials. Health Canada has not authorized any health products containing human placenta in Canada, as they may pose serious health risks.
What to do: Do not use Regener-Eyes Ophthalmic Solution. Report adverse reactions to Health Canada.

Health Canada is recalling an unauthorized biologic eye drop, Regener-Eyes Ophthalmic Solution. The Calgary Trail Vision Centre in Edmonton, Alberta was importing and selling the product. Importing or selling an unauthorized health product is illegal in Canada.

This unauthorized product claims to contain human placenta materials. Health Canada has not authorized any health product containing human placenta in Canada. Human placenta is a biologic material and can contain infectious agents such as bacteria (e.g. Group B Streptococcus) and viruses (e.g. HIV, or hepatitis).

On September 28, 2020, Regener-Eyes Ophthalmic Solution was recalled because it may pose serious risks to the health of consumers.

Health products that have not been authorized by Health Canada have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality, and could pose serious health risks.

Health care professionals should stop prescribing or dispensing Regener-Eyes Ophthalmic Solution immediately.

The Department is also advising Canadians to:

  • Not use this product if they have it;
  • Report if they've been given this product or if they have any adverse events to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1-866-234­-2345, or by reporting online, by mail or by fax; and
  • Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check if products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada has directed Calgary Trail Vision Centre to immediately stop importing and selling unauthorized health products. Importing or selling an unauthorized product is illegal. Health Canada is sharing the information with Alberta's optometric regulatory bodies for further action as appropriate. The Department will not hesitate to take additional enforcement actions in this case as necessary to protect the health and safety of Canadians.

Health Canada will continue to take action against any companies found to be selling unauthorized health products either online or in stores in Canada. The Department works with the Canada Border Services Agency to help prevent the import of any unauthorized health products and will continue to warn Canadians about these products when they are found in the marketplace. Health Canada works closely with law enforcement agencies and may refer suspected illegal activity to them for further action.

SOURCE Health Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.26
1.09 %
Zurich Insur Gr 324.90
0.99 %
UBS Group 10.37
0.93 %
Swiss Re 68.90
0.88 %
Roche Hldg G 317.90
0.86 %
Part Grp Hldg 845.00
-0.75 %
Alcon 52.34
-1.02 %
Lonza Grp 566.60
-1.73 %
The Swatch Grp 213.30
-2.07 %
CieFinRichemont 60.56
-2.57 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
02.10.20
Corona Special: Welche Gewinner gibt es unter den Branchen? | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.10.20
SMI bleibt in engem Korridor gefangen
02.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Kursrutsch aus Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – Pullback durch?
01.10.20
Is Oil-Indexation Still Relevant for Pricing Natural Gas?
01.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
mehr
Corona Special: Welche Gewinner gibt es unter den Branchen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Corona-Krise wird insgesamt drei Bärenmarkt-Wellen auslösen
Cash-Position ausbauen: Barry Diller rät Anlegern zum Geld sparen
Ausverkauf bei US-Impfstoffhersteller - Analyst dennoch weiterhin bullish
Unternehmensinsider von Grosskonzernen stossen vermehrt eigene Aktien ab
September 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Negativnachrichten bei Goldhändler verunsichern Kunden - Ähnlichkeiten zu PIM Gold
Makroökonomisch irrelevant: Erst ab diesem Preis droht dem Bitcoin eine stärkere Regulierung
Coca-Cola, Apple & Co: Auf diese Aktien setzen die reichsten Menschen der Welt
UBS belegt Firmenkunden-Gelder ab 100'000 Franken offenbar mit Strafzins - UBS-Aktie in Grün
Gold entfernt sich von Rekordhoch - Experten dennoch bullish

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump mit Corona infiziert: Dow Jones niedriger -- SMI geht leicht über Vortagesschluss ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Tokio letztlich mit Verlusten
Zum Wochenausklang zeigten sich Anleger in den USA vorsichtig. Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag letztlich kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus. Der japanische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag nach der technischen Panne vom Vortag Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB