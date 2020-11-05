Advisors Preferred Webinar Series 'From Chaos Comes Opportunity' Presented Strategies For Advisors To Manage Market Risk

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Preferred, a leading fund manager with approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management, held "From Chaos Comes Opportunity," a series of webinars in October for financial advisors and financial professionals. The sessions featured top portfolio managers discussing strategies for advisors to help manage risk and maximize potential upside for clients in the volatile market.

"Concerns about the Covid resurgence, election uncertainty and a mixed earnings picture led to a steep drop in late October. The extreme choppiness has demonstrated that investors need active risk management to mitigate downside and optimize potential return. Our portfolio managers covered a variety of strategies for advisors to help their clients navigate this extremely challenging market," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, President of Advisors Preferred.

In the session, "A Flexible Trend-Following System," Jason Teed, co-portfolio manager of the Quantified Funds and the Gold Bullion Strategy Fund with $775 million combined AUM, noted that clients deserve more than a buy and hold asset allocation and showed the benefits of strategy diversification within portfolios. His presentation detailed methodologies that take advantage of a proprietary Targeted Volatility Analysis, as well as a tracking approach designed to reduce day-to-day risk. "Managing your risk puts you in a better position over the course of a market cycle," he said.

"We don't target returns – we target risk. We manage the risk, and the market provides the returns," said Michael Price and Lee Harris in their webinar, "Post Bear Market Strategies – Leveraging Low Volatility Funds." Co-portfolio managers of the OnTrack Core Fund, a mutual fund with $66 million AUM, as well as a series of hedge funds, Price and Harris provided insights into their meticulous technical-based investment process and portfolio construction, particularly since March 2020. The presentation focused on their strategy of judiciously leveraging low volatility fixed income mutual funds to seek return while limiting risk.

In "Managing the Volatility and Opportunities to Come," Ralph Doudera, portfolio manager of the Hundredfold Select Alternative Fund ($113 million AUM) and the Spectrum Low Volatility Funds ($248 million AUM), emphasized his long history of investing and how his risk-managed approach has grounded his investment philosophy since before the crash of 1987. At the core of both funds is systematic market research, and disciplined risk management, including the use of limited leverage when appropriate. The aim is to give investors "stock market returns without stock market risks," he said.

To see video of the webinars, log on to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIIpLPNgJ0FSq3n5lx_qwUA

For more information about Advisors Preferred funds, log on to https://advisorspreferred.com/

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) is a manager of mutual funds distributed to financial advisors and financial professionals. The firm helps advisors build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, and advanced trading. Advisors Preferred has approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management as of October15th.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the Funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the Funds' subadvisors.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. For information regarding the risks specific to the Advisors Preferred family of funds, please see each Fund's prospectus.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

