06.05.2020 01:14:00

AdvisorPeak Introduction and Training Webinar for Shareholders Service Group Advisors and Traders

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

AdvisorPeak, in partnership with Shareholders Service Group (SSG), will host a training webinar for SSG advisors on how to effectively utilize AdvisorPeak's innovative trading and rebalancing platform in their practice.

 

AdvisorPeak recently announced a partnership where SSG members now have access to an intuitive user experience that enables them to efficiently and accurately execute trades in a tax-efficient manner. The program monitors households and accounts, identifies tax-loss harvesting opportunities, provides real-time analysis, and supports integrations with other industry-leading software providers and custodians.



Who:

Janson Evans, Director of Sales, AdvisorPeak
Jordan Deru, Vice President of Sales, AdvisorPeak
Dan Skiles, President, Shareholders Service Group
Barry Boyte, Executive Vice President, Shareholders Service Group



When:

Thursday, May 14 | 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT



Where:

Registration link is available from Shareholders Service Group.


About AdvisorPeak
Located on the Silicon Slopes of Salt Lake City, Utah, AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry subject matter experts with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research and development of tax-smart portfolio trading and rebalancing. AdvisorPeak puts enterprise-class portfolio management tools within the reach of all investment professionals. For more information about AdvisorPeak, or to schedule a software demo, please visit www.advisorpeak.com or follow @AdvisorPeak on Twitter.

About Shareholders Service Group 
Shareholders Service Group (SSG, , http://www.ssginstitutional.com) provides brokerage and custodial services exclusively for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). SSG provides a full range of brokerage and back-office service and support with a robust technology platform, access to a full suite of investment vehicles, and a highly experienced service team that only serves independent RIAs. The company was founded in 2002 and currently serves approximately 1,600 advisory firms throughout the country. The management team began serving independent RIAs in the late 1980s.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisorpeak-introduction-and-training-webinar-for-shareholders-service-group-advisors-and-traders-301053463.html

SOURCE AdvisorPeak

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 50.58
5.16 %
Novartis 82.44
2.35 %
Sika 161.05
2.25 %
CieFinRichemont 53.54
2.06 %
Nestle 101.82
2.01 %
Swiss Life Hldg 324.10
0.00 %
LafargeHolcim 38.08
-0.16 %
The Swatch Grp 182.90
-0.16 %
CS Group 8.12
-0.98 %
UBS Group 9.50
-2.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Geberit AG
05.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
05.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 45% Barriere
05.05.20
The Duration Risk in Equities
04.05.20
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
04.05.20
SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
mehr
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Roche-Aktie freundlich: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Coronavirus-Antikörper-Test von Roche
Airlines Swiss und Edelweiss: Nationalrat einverstanden mit Nothilfe für Luftfahrt - Staatshilfen für flugnahe Betriebe
Energie-Analyst erwartet Ölpreisrally - dank jüngstem Crash
Jim Cramer warnt vor ETFs - und empfiehlt stattdessen diese Aktien
Newron-Aktie verliert mehr als 70%: Newron erreicht in zulassungsrelevanter Studie mit Sarizotan die Ziele nicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Erholung nach Kursrutsch: Wall Street höher -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich klar im Plus -- Viele Asien-Börsen weiterhin im Feiertag - Hongkong schliesst freundlich
Risiko vs Rendite: Die Prognosen der Crash-Propheten in der Corona-Krise
Dennoch short: Starinvestor rät zu Kauf von Bankaktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung nach Kursrutsch: Wall Street höher -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich klar im Plus -- Viele Asien-Börsen weiterhin im Feiertag - Hongkong schliesst freundlich
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland besserte sich die Lage am Dienstag nach dem gestrigen Kursrutsch wieder. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag in Grün. In Asien blieben auch am Dienstag zahlreiche Börsen geschlossen. Eine Ausnahme war die Börse in Hongkong, an der Gewinne verbucht wurden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB