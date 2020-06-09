AdviNOW Medical Using Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality to Create the World's First Automated Low-Touch/No-Touch Medical Visit

PHOENIX, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdviNOW Medical introduces Artificial Intelligence to enable full medical exams remotely. The technology will allow medical providers to increase patient visits that have been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AI technology goes far beyond the doctor/patient video calls that many have become accustomed to. AdviNOW's AI automates the entire patient journey, including medical measurements, documenting the entire visit for the provider which enables a provider to treat up to four times the patients per hour without compromising patient/doctor interaction time.

According to SOLV's "the pandemic grew" report, clinic walk-in patient visits declined by 57 percent, leading many essential clinics to reduce access, shut down or lay off staff. This reduced the ability to treat patients urgently needing care, turning patients to telemedicine. Though patients have adapted to video calls with their doctor, medical services have declined, as the provider is often forced to take all patient information directly, diagnose and treat the patient without objective information. Not only is the patient outcome impacted by this reality, the provider's efficiency is significantly impacted, reducing the financial viability of clinics and healthcare operators.

AdviNOW Medical's advanced technology automates many healthcare steps such as intake, diagnosis and processing, by integrating the concept of the location-agnostic visit. Whereas most video telemedicine solutions do not tightly integrate with electronic medical records, AdviNOW provides the same workflow regardless of visit location. This means that medical staff and patients know exactly how to solicit care, whether it is in office, a clinic or over video. This automation removes the traditional location of care as a factor in diagnosing and treating the patient. The system includes automated registration and triage, Augmented Reality(AR)-driven medical measurements, virtual visits (Synchronous and Asynchronous), AI-driven decision support, prescriptions and directions to appropriate testing facilities if applicable. The system includes COVID-19 routed guidance to testing, which can be done remotely, reducing the risk of exposure for patients and providers.

"The AdviNOW Medical system offers revolutionary AI to any electronic medical record platform, telemedicine platforms or medical kiosk vendors, said James Bates, Founder and CEO of AdviNOW Medical. "Our powerful AI engine truly puts the objective medicine in telemedicine, which is missing from the current digital implementation. Our system even delivers at-home kits that run on the patient's personal mobile phone."

Remote diagnosis and treatment also empowers a true no-touch/low-touch healthcare environment. Clinical staff, providers and doctors can see their patients either in-person or virtually, ensuring patient satisfaction while protecting providers and staff from potential exposure. The platform also reduces costs dramatically to clinics by reducing documentation time, which leads to higher quality physician/patient time and lower liability risk.

About AdviNOW Medical

