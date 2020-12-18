SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0836 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’285 0.5%  Dollar 0.8843 0.0%  Öl 51.3 -0.4% 

18.12.2020 08:27:00

Adverty releases in-game ad SDK on Unity Asset Store

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Adverty AB (publ) announces the release of its Unity SDK on Unity Asset Store, providing developers with easy access to its patented ad technology for unobtrusive in-game advertising.

Adverty, the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and content creators, has announced the release of its Unity SDK on the Unity Asset Store, a marketplace where game developers and publishers can find, source, and sell everything they need to be successful, including third party assets, tools, and services.

Adverty's seamless advertising solution uses Unity to display unobtrusive in-game ads through an SDK (Software Development Kit), previously only accessible from the Adverty website www.adverty.com. In this latest installment, the Unity SDK from Adverty will also be easily accessible to developers on the Unity Asset Store through a direct collaboration with Unity Technologies.

"We are delighted to share our revolutionary in-game monetization service with Unity's game developer community; accessible directly within their production environment. This collaboration helps us reach a much wider range of game developers on a global scale," explains Calle Sténson, Director of Client Technology at Adverty.

The Adverty Unity SDK has been customized for the Unity Asset Store to feature an easy onboarding process for developers using the service. For the ultimate experience, Adverty has included various pre-modeled ad placements such as billboards, floor stands and poster frames in the package. This will satisfy each level of game developer interested in monetizing their creations with unobtrusive, seamless in-game ads.

The Adverty Unity SDK is available on the Unity Asset Store on the following link:

https://assetstore.unity.com/packages/add-ons/adverty-monetize-100-of-gameplay-with-unobtrusive-in-game-ads-183869

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Bakos, CEO
Phone: +46 733 28 1110
E-mail: nb@adverty.com

This information is information that Adverty AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the contact of the above contact person, for publication on the 18th of December 2020.

Augment Partners AB, phone +46 8-505 65 172, act as certified advisor/mentor for the company at NGM Nordic SME.

About Adverty 

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/adverty-ab/r/adverty-releases-in-game-ad-sdk-on-unity-asset-store,c3257575

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17527/3257575/1350454.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adverty-releases-in-game-ad-sdk-on-unity-asset-store-301195805.html

SOURCE Adverty AB

