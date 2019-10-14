+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.10.2019 20:09:00

Advertise Purple, Inc. selected by Entrepreneur.com as #37 in their prestigious 2019 Entrepreneur 360 List

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrepreneur 360 is a 360-degree analysis of U.S.-based companies designed to identify the real leaders among entrepreneurs. Unlike other analyses, the Entrepreneur 360 uses quantitative and qualitative info by looking at your hard numbers as well as "soft" determinants such as impact, innovation and leadership.

Advertise Purple, Inc. ranked #37 in 2019 Entrepreneur 360 List

The Entrepreneur 360 analysis uses a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics to calculate the most successful entrepreneurial companies in America. The algorithm is built on a balanced scorecard based on the analysis of 50-plus data points organized into five pillars — Revenue and Customers, Management Efficiency, Innovation, Financial Evaluation and Business Valuation.

"It's an honor to be selected by Entrepreneur.com, as one of the 'most successful entrepreneurial companies in America' for 2019. Their criteria clearly highlights, not just my leadership ability, but the team's contribution and understanding of business, markets, and where we reside within the ecosystem. When we were approached by Entrepreneur as a candidate for this award, they asked for quite an exhaustive list of data. After conducting three months of diligence, we were awarded #37 among 360 selected. We humbly accept this award as confirmation our team is delivering unparalleled service to our growing customer base," said Advertise Purple, Inc.'s President, Kyle Mitnick.

All of the companies listed on the 2019 Entrepreneur 360 List have demonstrated creative, innovative, and thoughtful leadership and are very competitive within their markets. Advertise Purple is no different, having grown incredibly quickly over the course of the last few years.

According to Stephen Adamson, Digital Content Strategist at Advertise Purple, "Our inclusion on this list is very exciting. The affiliate market has been growing and changing quickly, and there aren't many companies keeping up with its trends and growing along with it like Advertise Purple. Our goal is to minimize risk of customer acquisition from our clients, instead providing a clear path to profitability and incremental growth. The main focus has been on utilizing new machine learning and algorithmic decision-making to improve the client experience through automation. I think Kyle is an amazing entrepreneur and so it makes a lot of sense that an accolade like this has been bestowed upon a company he leads."

Complete results of the 2019 Entrepreneur 360 List can be found at entrepreneur.com/360. Results from 2018 and 2017 are listed there as well.

Advertise Purple is a global digital marketing agency focusing on the growth & optimization of the affiliate channel. In 2018 and 2019, Advertise Purple was recognized as 'Top Advertising & Marketing' company in America, 'Fastest Growing Privately Held Company' in America, and 'Best Workplace' in America. To learn more about our service, please visit https://www.advertisepurple.com/

CONTACT:

Stephen Adamson


stephen@advertisepurple.com


(424) 272-7400

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advertise-purple-inc-selected-by-entrepreneurcom-as-37-in-their-prestigious-2019-entrepreneur-360-list-300938016.html

SOURCE Advertise Purple

Nachrichten

