AdventHealth's Kristen McCall Recognized in the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy's 2019 40 Under 40 list

TAMPA, Fla., August 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristen McCall, Vice President of AdventHealth West Florida Foundation, has been included in the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) 2019 40 Under 40 list. McCall is being recognized for her passion for building team culture and her commitment to creating meaningful relationships with community volunteers and donors.

The 40 Under 40 program is designed to recognize future leaders within the health care philanthropy community. AHP is honoring these 40 young professionals because they are shaping the future of the health care development industry. Collectively, they are changing the world—one campaign at a time.

"We are honored to have Kristen representing AdventHealth in this year's AHP 40 Under 40 class. Kristen is a true leader and in her short time with AdventHealth she has guided her Foundation team through great transformation and built a reputation of always leading with mission," said Bruce Bergherm, SEO of Acute Services for the AdventHealth West Florida Division. "I am excited to watch Kristen as she continues to grow and help our organization fulfill its promise of delivering compassionate, whole-person health care."

McCall leads a team of 12 people who support 10 hospitals throughout the division's connected network of care. In addition to building a culture of philanthropy inside and outside the hospital setting, McCall and her team are currently funding state-of-the-art robotic surgical systems and the latest imaging technology; pediatric emergency department rooms; comprehensive breast health centers; a new, six-story patient and surgical tower; wellness programs that support cancer survivors; and much more. All of these projects are in local AdventHealth hospitals and help deliver exceptional care, close to home.

McCall's special events team has also been blazing new paths by enhancing the guest experience at each of their big four events (clay shoot, fishing tournament, gala and golf classic), and increasing each event's revenue. Proceeds from the events support the ongoing programs and initiatives within the AdventHealth West Florida Division hospitals.

Prior to her role with AdventHealth, McCall was the market vice president for the American Heart Association Tampa Bay, where she led the development team to $1 million of new revenue growth – only one of a few markets in the country to do so.

"These honorees are part of a select group of health care philanthropy who have demonstrated impressive career achievements, deep community involvement and the potential to be a leader in our profession for years to come," said Alice Ayres, AHP president & CEO.

McCall will be recognized at the 2019 AHP Annual International Conference, taking place October 23-26 in Washington, D.C. Recognition events will include an invitation-only breakfast and award dinner on Thursday, Oct. 24, during the conference.

To learn more about the 40 Under 40 program and each of this year's recipients, visit http://www.ahp.org/40under40.

About AdventHealth West Florida Division

The West Florida Division of AdventHealth has some of the nation's brightest medical minds making lifesaving breakthroughs with surgical pioneers, scientists and researchers using leading edge technology and innovation to deliver our brand of whole-person care. Our network of care includes AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Connerton, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Ocala, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wauchula, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills, as well as three freestanding offsite Emergency Rooms including AdventHealth Central Pasco ER, AdventHealth Palm Harbor ER and AdventHealth TimberRidge ER. We are more than hospitals, as we have a robust system of care including specialty acute care, over 200 primary care and specialty employed physicians, Express Care at Walgreens clinics, urgent care centers, wound care, physical therapy and home health care. AdventHealth is a faith-based not-for-profit health care system with a mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and nearly 50 hospitals across the United States. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

About the AdventHealth Foundation West Florida

The AdventHealth Foundation West Florida is a not-for-profit 501c3 organization that supports programs and services throughout AdventHealth West Florida hospitals. Through generous donations and acts of gratitude, our Foundation funds new facilities, and life-saving equipment and technology to advance medicine, enhance patient experiences and provide world-class healthcare, close to home. With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, we strive to help more people feel whole and live their healthiest life possible. For more information about the AdventHealth Foundation West Florida, please visit AdventHealthFoundationWestFL.com.

About the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) is an international professional organization dedicated exclusively to development professionals who encourage charity in health care organizations. AHP's 4,300 members represent more than 2,200 health care facilities around the world. They collectively raise more than $11 billion each year for community health services.

SOURCE AdventHealth