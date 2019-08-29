29.08.2019 18:48:00

Advent Physical Therapy Announces New Clinic In Ada, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advent Physical Therapy, a service of Mercy Health and Alliance Physical Therapy Partners, is pleased to announce the opening of their new outpatient rehabilitation clinic in Ada, Michigan. The new location is part of several health provider groups and services, bringing quality care and convenience to the West Michigan community. The 2,000 square foot facility is in the Ada Hill Side Shopping Center, across from Vitale's and next to the Ada Pour House, and includes a large rehabilitation space with upgraded therapeutic equipment for patients. The clinic offers complimentary pain consultations with immediate availability and same day or next day appointments for patients.

Advent's brand new facility in the Ada Hillside Shopping Center, across from Vitale’s and next to the Ada Pour House.

"Alliance Physical Therapy Partners is delighted to open our fourteenth clinic through our Advent venture with Mercy Health Saint Mary's," said Patrick Slotman, Regional Director for Alliance Physical Therapy Partners. "The new clinic is opening in response to a high demand from patients and physicians for our outstanding patient service and exceptional clinical outcomes."

With the new space, Advent PT has also added new Physical Therapists to the practice with special expertise to treat women and men with issues of the bladder and bowel as well as pelvic pain for better function in the bathroom, bedroom, and everywhere. They love providing support for healthy, joyful pregnancies as well as postpartum recovery.  Caroline Kiley PT, DPT has been named the new Clinic Director and brings many years of experience in orthopedic and outpatient care. Caroline received her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Regis University after starting her career as a massage therapist and deep tissue instructor. She decided to pursue a career as a Physical Therapist because she enjoys helping people improve and recover from injuries. She says, "It's always great working with patients to help get them better than they were before injury." Additionally, Advent has added Amanda Ahmeti PT, DPT to the new clinic. Amanda has over ten years of experience as a Physical Therapist and has worked in a wide range of PT settings. Amanda says that she is, "excited to provide PT services in my backyard and to help patients reach their goals and enhance their quality of life." 

With the addition of the Ada location, Advent now operates 14 convenient outpatient clinics near you in the Greater Grand Rapids area.

About Alliance Physical Therapy Partners

Alliance Physical Therapy Partners is focused on acquiring private physical therapy practices across the U.S. to provide practice owners the opportunity to expand their footprint while receiving operational guidance and financial support. The Alliance Physical Therapy Partners team includes former private practice owners, direct marketing professionals and operations experts who have experience running and growing successful healthcare organizations. For more information, visit www.allianceptp.com.

Advent Physical Therapy, with 14 convenient clinics near you in the Greater Grand Rapids area.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advent-physical-therapy-announces-new-clinic-in-ada-michigan-300909279.html

SOURCE Advent Physical Therapy

