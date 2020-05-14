Advantest Named THE BEST Supplier of Chip Making Equipment in Annual VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey

Company Captures Highest Score Ever Achieved by a Test Company as Global Customers Express Superior-levels of Satisfaction with Advantest’s Technical Leadership, Quality of Results, and Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857), has topped the ratings chart of the 2020 VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey with a score of 9.5 out of 10, capturing the number one spot on this annual survey of global semiconductor companies. This score represents a personal-best and the highest rating ever achieved by a test company. Advantest has again received a 5 VLSI Star customer satisfaction rating and now has been named to VLSIresearch’s renowned 10 BEST list for the 32nd consecutive year. This year’s survey received feedback from more than 98% of the chip market and 85% of subsystems customers. The survey period spans more than two months and covers five languages. Worldwide participants were asked to rate equipment suppliers among fourteen categories based on three key factors: supplier performance, customer service, and product performance.



In the 2020 survey, Advantest surpassed its scores from prior years, achieving its highest-ever overall score and recording personal-best customer ratings across all categories including Recommended Supplier, Trust in Supplier, Technical Leadership, Product Performance, and Quality of Results. According to VLSIresearch, the world’s leading semiconductor market-research firm, Advantest continually ranks high among THE BEST Suppliers of Test Equipment, and in 2020 received one of only three 5 VLSI Star designations in the category of 10 BEST Large Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment.

"We are delighted to see Advantest capture the lead in the 2020 Customer Satisfaction Survey, to achieve the number one spot in THE BEST TEST EQUIPMENT category as well as in the 10 BEST CHIPMAKING EQUIPMENT SUPPLIERS category,” said Risto Puhakka, president of VLSIresearch. "Advantest’s ability to consistently support their customers through a flexible and global partner network, underscores their agility to respond quickly even during this time of crisis. With the industry’s most comprehensive product portfolio and a steadfast commitment to being customer focused, they have deservedly earned not only the highest ratings from the world’s global manufacturers but the number one market share position for automatic test equipment, as well.”

"We are grateful to our global customers for this recognition, and proud that even in these challenging times we are able to uphold our commitment to fully supporting them,” said Yoshiaki Yoshida, president and CEO of Advantest Corporation. "As advanced processes enable the integration of more circuits on semiconductors, performance, reliability and quality of test results are evermore critical, and Advantest is up to the task with an expanding line-up of test and measurement solutions. This is particularly true with full-scale commercialization of 5G communications on the horizon in countries around the world. We pledge to always earn the loyalty of the world’s leading chipmakers, and we thank them for their sustained business and trust.”

The VLSIresearch annual Customer Satisfaction Survey is the only publicly available opportunity since 1988 for customers to provide feedback for suppliers of: semiconductor equipment and subsystems.

Advantest, a global provider of test solutions for SoC, logic and memory semiconductors, has long been the industry’s only ATE provider to design and manufacture its own fully integrated suite of test-cell solutions -- comprised of testers, handlers, device interfaces, and software – assuring the industry’s highest levels of integrity and compatibility.

About VLSIresearch

VLSIresearch’s unique combination of deep semiconductor industry contacts, data analytics, with databases and information libraries that reach back seven decades, combined with its locations in the world's technology hot-spots, make it perfectly suited for the development of the world's most distinguished semiconductor market research. VLSI's information is selectively crafted by the world's most renown semiconductor manufacturing market research analysts who have over a century of combined experience. VLSIresearch's contributions are industry recognized by being the only market research firm to have received SEMI's Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards. Founded in 1976, VLSIresearch is the leading technology research and advisory company focused on semiconductor market research.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

