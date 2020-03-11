Advantage Data Wins Best Valuation Service and Best Data Provider Fixed -- Income and Credit

BOSTON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantage Data Inc. (ADI), a leading fixed income pricing and analytics provider, was named Best Data Provider — Fixed Income and Credit for the second year in a row at the Fund Intelligence Tech & WSL Awards 2020.

The Fund Intelligence Tech & WSL Awards, now in its ninth year, took place on February 25, 2020, in New York. The awards recognize and reward providers catering to asset managers and institutional traders who have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the past 12 months.

For the last two years, Advantage Data has been recognized for its superior credit data and analytics capabilities. Fixed income and credit professionals utilize Advantage Data's data, analytics, and workflow tools to streamline their daily business operations.

Advantage Data was also recognized at the Alt Credit Fund Intelligence Awards on February 12, 2020, for its exceptional valuation capabilities — winning the trophy for Best Valuation Service.

The Alt Credit US Awards celebrate service providers, credit hedge funds, CLO and private debt funds who are outperforming competitors across a broad spectrum of credit fund activity. The Services Awards highlight 16 different categories across client service and product development in the credit fund space.

"We are honored to accept the awards for Best Data Provider — Fixed Income and Credit as well as Best Valuation Service. Our team is dedicated to providing market data and technology to opaque markets and setting the industry standard in product quality, coverage, timeliness, and ease of use," said René L. Robert, President of Advantage Data. "Being recognized is an enormous honor and testament to Advantage Data."

Advantage Data has a history of excellence in the financial services industry spanning more than two decades. With 16 products and services, Advantage Data shines a bright light on data within opaque credit markets­ — providing the tools and data for investment bankers and asset managers to analyze the credit market on a global scale and to increase the accuracy and efficiency of their market data.

About Advantage Data Inc.

Founded in 1997, Advantage Data has been providing credit and credit derivative pricing, descriptive, financial and analytical information to the world's top financial institutions for more than two decades. Advantage Data's workstation provides access to a powerful, comprehensive and global fixed-income platform. Sell and buy-side fixed income analysts, traders, portfolio managers, and risk management professionals rely on Advantage Data every day to access credit data quickly and easily. For more information about Advantage Data, please visit https://advantagedata.com/.

SOURCE AdvantageData