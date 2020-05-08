+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
Advantage Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 7, 2020 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 147,615,785 common shares (approximately 78.98% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of six (6) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:


FOR


WITHHELD


Number


Percentage


Number


Percentage

Jill T. Angevine

138,506,896


99.71 %


401,344


0.29 %

Stephen E. Balog

138,515,076


99.72 %


393,164


0.28 %

Grant B. Fagerheim

138,516,311


99.72 %


391,929


0.28 %

Paul G. Haggis

138,517,475


99.72 %


390,765


0.28 %

Andy J. Mah

138,503,606


99.71 %


404,634


0.29 %

Ronald A. McIntosh

132,341,812


95.27 %


6,566,428


4.73 %

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd.

