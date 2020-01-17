|
17.01.2020 18:15:00
Advancing Proportionality: OSFI consults on capital and liquidity requirements applicable to small and medium-sized deposit-taking institutions
OTTAWA, Jan. 17, 2020 The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is seeking comments on a consultative document related to the capital and liquidity requirements applicable to small and medium-sized deposit-taking institutions.
In this document, OSFI proposes changes to the capital and liquidity requirements for these institutions and summarizes stakeholder feedback on a July 2019 discussion paper: Advancing Proportionality: Tailoring Capital and Liquidity Requirements for Small and Medium-Sized Deposit-Taking Institutions.
Draft capital and liquidity requirements specific to small and medium-sized deposit-taking institutions will be published in late spring 2020.
The goal of this exercise is to improve institutions' preparedness and resilience to financial risks and to ensure that OSFI's capital and liquidity regime remains appropriate for smaller, less complex organizations. In addition, soliciting input from stakeholders at an early stage of the policy development process will provide Canadians with additional insight into the objectives guiding our work.
Quote
"This initiative strives to further align capital and liquidity requirements with the unique characteristics of small and medium-sized deposit-taking institutions in Canada, ensuring the protection of depositors and other creditors while allowing these institutions to compete effectively and take reasonable risks."
— Ben Gully, Assistant Superintendent, Regulation.
Associated Links
- Cover Letter
- Consultative Document
About OSFI
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is an independent agency of the Government of Canada, established in 1987, to protect depositors, policyholders, financial institution creditors and pension plan members, while allowing financial institutions to compete and take reasonable risks.
SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende wenig verändert. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnet.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}