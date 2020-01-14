+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
14.01.2020 14:05:00

Advances and Emerging Technologies in Interventional Radiology

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Interventional radiology is a specialized field of radiology for interpreting images while performing minimally invasive surgery. As the minimally invasive procedures are less expensive, less painful, and low risk than traditional surgeries, interventional radiology is gaining a lot of importance.Interventional radiology advances are primarily directed toward improved patient safety, better precision and accuracy, causing minimum to no trauma to patients undergoing minimally invasive surgery. Moreover, development of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality is set to revolutionize visualization of patient's anatomy during interventional procedures.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839459/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advances-and-emerging-technologies-in-interventional-radiology-300986426.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 177.55
1.31 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 57.24
0.95 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
CS Group 13.61
0.78 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'638.00
0.50 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 12.67
0.40 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Givaudan 3'000.00
-0.20 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 103.26
-0.27 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 23.11
-0.34 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Roche Hldg G 316.25
-0.91 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Lonza Grp 356.80
-0.94 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:30
DAX-Future: Trading an der Resistance um 13.450 Punkte
11:18
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Geberit AG, Clariant AG, ABB Ltd
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
09:16
SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
07:27
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Index lauert unter 3.300 Punkten / Julius Bär – Aktie am Widerstand
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Dow zum Handelsende in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit Mitte November
Rally der Tesla-Aktie: Shortseller geraten unter die Räder
SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer kann sich derzeit nicht so recht entscheiden. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernst notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;