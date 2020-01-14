|
14.01.2020 14:05:00
Advances and Emerging Technologies in Interventional Radiology
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020
Interventional radiology is a specialized field of radiology for interpreting images while performing minimally invasive surgery. As the minimally invasive procedures are less expensive, less painful, and low risk than traditional surgeries, interventional radiology is gaining a lot of importance.Interventional radiology advances are primarily directed toward improved patient safety, better precision and accuracy, causing minimum to no trauma to patients undergoing minimally invasive surgery. Moreover, development of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality is set to revolutionize visualization of patient's anatomy during interventional procedures.
