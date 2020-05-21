Advancements Series to Focus on Innovations in Virtual Reality Education Technology for the Pharma Industry in an Upcoming Episode

JUPITER, Fla., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast in the fall of 2020, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on an innovative VR education platform that is transforming learning for the life sciences workforce. Check local listings for more info.

In this episode, Advancements will explore the virtual reality (VR) education platform, powered by Quality Executive Partners, Inc. (QxP). Viewers will learn how Virtuosi® leverages the power of VR to reduce costly manufacturing errors, while readying today's workforce to scale manufacturing of tomorrow's advanced therapies.

Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will explore the platform's advanced learning model, which integrates digital learning with corresponding virtual reality interactive experiences, providing on-demand, personalized education and real-time coaching.

"We are so very pleased to share our innovative educational technology with Advancements and its viewing audience. Having spent extensive careers overseeing manufacturing operations within the life sciences industry, we have found a unique combination of virtual and on-demand learning tools to provide a powerful solution in addressing historical industry challenges, while moving us forward into Industry 4.0 concepts and capabilities," said Crystal Mersh, QxP's CEO.

As the only platform of its kind in the life sciences employee education field, Advancements will educate about the courses offered within Virtuosi® and will explore the VR interactive experiences. Spectators will see how students engage in activities designed to best deliver the intended learning objectives.

"Virtual Reality is changing the way we operate our businesses, communicate with each other, and now is even impacting education. With 80 hours of instruction, the self-paced Virtuosi platform includes process checks and knowledge assessments, and is customizable for each organization's need," said Richard Simon, producer for the Advancements series.

About Quality Executive Partners:

Virtuosi was designed by the experts of Quality Executive Partners, Inc. (QxP). QxP is a globally recognized management consulting firm serving the life sciences industry with primary focus, and considerable expertise, in pharmaceutical manufacturing operations and compliance. QxP's depth and breadth of practical knowledge in combination with its "Teach and Do" methodology immediately opens doors to learning.

For more information, visit: http://www.qualityexecutivepartners.com or http://www.virtuosivr.com/main.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call Richard Simon at 866-496-4065.

