Advancements in Research Related to Pharmaceutical Excipients to Aid Growth Across the Global Maltitol Market, Says TMR

- The growing demand for commercially-relevant chemical compounds has created disruptions across the chemical fraternity. Several new entities have invested in developing new and advanced methods to manufacture distinct chemical compounds. The growth of the global maltitol market can be attributed to this trend

- Researchers and scientists are constantly looking to optimize manufacturing processes across leading industries, especially the chemical industry. Moreover, research entities are working to find new applications of distinct chemical compounds such as maltitol

ALBANY, New York, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The total volume of revenues within the global maltitol market is set to increase by a dramatic margin. This increase in revenues can be attributed to the discovery of new uses and applications of the compound. Furthermore, advancements in chemical research have opened the doors for accelerated manufacturing of maltitol, a type of polyol. The high sweetness of maltitol is responsible for its usage across leading industries such as food and pharmaceuticals. Research experiments aimed to understanding the medical properties of maltitol have played a defining role in driving demand within the global market. A common sugar alcohol, maltitol has researchers in accomplishing several chemical experiments involving sweeteners. Therefore, the popularity of maltitol is expected to keep increasing in the times to come by.

It is estimated that the global maltitol market would expand at a respectable CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period between 2019 and 2029. The market held a value of ~US$ 189.9 Mn in 2019, and this figure is projected to escalate to ~US$ 346 Mn by 2029. The growth of the market can essentially be attributed to advancements in chemical and pharmaceutical research.

Growing Popularity of Sugar Substitutes in Practice

Use of maltitol as a substitute to sugar or other sweeteners has created ripples across the global market. Researchers have specified 'safe' levels of consumption for maltitol, and this is an important dynamic of market growth.

The presence of a stellar industry for pharmaceutical research shall also support the growth of the global maltitol market. This industry uses maltitol as an excipient, and the humongous relevance of the farmer is a testimony to the popularity of maltitol.

Scientific studies point to the medical benefits of maltitol, and such assertions have gathered the attention of the masses. As people become increasingly inclined toward the use of medically-approved products, the demand for maltitol shall increase.

Global Maltitol Market: Growth Drivers

In the contemporary times, the chemical industry is testing and optimizing all forms of commercial compounds. This is done to add utility and value to production units, and meet the rising demand for various products pertaining to the pharmaceutical, food, and cosmetics industries. Therefore, the growth of the global maltitol market is slated to trace an ascending graph in the times to follow. Some of the prominent drivers of demand within the maltitol market are enlisted here:

Use of maltitol in manufacturing sugar-free gums, chocolates, ice creams, and baked items has created a plethora of opportunities for market growth. Diabetics actively look for sugar-free food items, and this required is fulfilled by the aforementioned products.

The use of maltitol in the cosmetics industry has also created fresh demand within the global market. Manufacturing of emollients that help in moisturizing and nourishing damp, dry, and uneven skin involves the use of maltitol.

The pharmaceutical industry is constantly looking for new types of excipients, whilst optimizing the performance of existing ones. This propensity has also driven sales across the global maltitol market.

Availability of nutritional information related to maltitol has helped in popularising the product. Scientists are studying the coordination between human digestive enzymes to break down maltitol.

Excessive Consumption of Maltitol May Affect Digestion

The medical industry has conducted wide-scale research on the effect of maltitol on the human body. Excessive consumption of the compound may cause diarrhoea or a laxative effect in humans. Several countries in the European Union use warnings on maltitol products to prevent excessive consumption. The US also makes ardent efforts to keep the masses informed about the harms of excessive maltitol consumption. The aforementioned factors could hamper growth within the global maltitol market.

Global Maltitol Market: Key Competitors

Tereos Syral S.A.S

Foodchem International

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology

Dancheng Caixin Sugar

ShanDong Maltitol,Shandong Lvjian Bio (CN)

The global maltitol market can be segmented by:

Maltitol Market by Form

Powder

Liquid

Crystals

Maltitol Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Maltitol Market by Functionality

Sweetness

Appearance

Viscosity

Crystallization

Binding

Non-enzymatic Browning

Preservation & Others

Maltitol Market by End Use

Food

Bakery Goods



Sweet Spreads



Confectionery



Dairy Products



Canned Food

Beverages

Carbonated Drinks



Fruit Drinks & Juices



Powdered Drinks & Mixes

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Maltitol Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-4



U.K.



BENLUX



Nordic



Poland



Russia



Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Turkey



Iran



Israel



Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

India



China



ASEAN



South Korea



Rest of APEJ

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

Japan

