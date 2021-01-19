SMI 10’905 0.2%  SPI 13’553 0.2%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’902 0.4%  Euro 1.0768 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’612 0.3%  Gold 1’845 0.4%  Bitcoin 33’106 1.4%  Dollar 0.8890 -0.2%  Öl 55.4 1.0% 
19.01.2021 10:05:00

Advanced Wound Dressing Market Size Worth $9.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced wound dressing market size is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of accidents, the impact of COVID-19, and technological advancements are the key driving factors for the market. The increasing incidence of accidents such as road accidents, burns, and trauma events across the globe is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, as per the WHO (2018), around 1,000,000 people are severely or moderately burnt in India per year. In addition, as per NCBI, in 2017, countries such as Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands, China, Australia, and the U.K. reported a rise in the incidence of burn injuries.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In terms of revenue, the foam dressings segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The rising number of road accidents across the globe is the major factor propelling segment growth
  • The acute wounds segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing number of surgeries
  • The hospitals' segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of the segment is majorly driven by the increasing number of hospitals
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic injuries

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "Advanced Wound Dressing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Foam Dressings, Film Dressings), By Application, By End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/advanced-wound-care-dressing-market

Furthermore, as per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in 2017, around 1.2 million people died globally, accounting for the deaths of around 3,242 people per day in road accidents every year. Road accidents mostly occur in middle- or low-income countries. The advanced wound dressing is majorly used for the faster healing of all kinds of burns injuries. Moreover, bandages and gauzes are also used for the treatment of minor injuries. Thus, the rising number of accidents is expected to boost the demand for advanced wound dressing, which is expected to lead to considerable market growth over the forecast period.

The rising number of surgical procedures is also expected to boost the demand for home healthcare services. According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMB) in 2018, the number of people underwent sleeve gastrectomy increased by 8.05% from 2016 to 2017 in the U.S. Patients undergoing surgeries are required to stay at hospitals for a longer period of time; thus, most patients prefer home healthcare services over hospital stays. Therefore, these factors are likely to boost the demand for home healthcare services, thereby fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global advanced wound dressing market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

  • Advanced Wound Dressing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
    • Foam
    • Hydrocolloid
    • Film
    • Alginate
    • Hydrogel
    • Collagen
    • Other Advanced Dressings
  • Advanced Wound Dressing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
    • Chronic Wounds
      • Diabetic Foot Ulcers
      • Pressure Ulcers
      • Venous Leg Ulcers
      • Others
    • Acute Wounds
      • Surgical & Traumatic
      • Burns
  • Advanced Wound Dressing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
    • Hospitals
    • Specialty Clinics
    • Home Healthcare
    • Others
  • Advanced Wound Dressing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • U.K.
      • Germany
    • Asia Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
    • Middle East & Africa
      • South Africa
      • Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Advanced Wound Dressing Market

  • MÖLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB
  • 3M
  • CONVATEC GROUP PLC
  • BAXTER
  • COLOPLAST CORP.
  • MEDTRONIC
  • DERMA SCIENCES INC.
  • MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC.
  • SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

  • Wound Dressing Market – The global wound dressing market size was valued at USD 9.16 billion in 2014 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.
  • Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market size was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-wound-dressing-market-size-worth-9-9-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301210586.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 481.30
0.75 %
Nestle 102.00
0.73 %
Novartis 85.37
0.40 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
0.37 %
Alcon 63.74
0.31 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’047.00
-0.52 %
CS Group 12.27
-0.69 %
The Swatch Grp 253.60
-0.94 %
Sika 243.10
-0.98 %
CieFinRichemont 83.64
-2.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Tech-Gigant Baidu geht unter die Elektroautobauer
09:02
SMI vor Test der 11.000er-Marke?
07:02
Daily Markets: DAX – 10er-EMA im Fokus / Julius Bär – Durchbruch nach oben?
18.01.21
Market Cross-Currents in 2021
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
14.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Private Assets
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Tesla-Skeptiker hält Teslas Batterien für überlegen
Anlagetrends 2021: Hier könnte sich der Blick für Investoren lohnen
SMI letztlich moderat höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
Lonza übernimmt klinische Fertigung für Aruvant Sciences - Lonza-Aktie in Rot
BKW-Aktie stärker: BKW übernimmt deutsche Ingenieurgesellschaft R&P Ruffert
Calida-Aktie klettert kräftig: Calida-Verwaltungsrat Marco Gadola tritt zur GV 2022 zurück
GAM-Aktie dreht ins Plus - GAM rechnet 2020 mit einem hohen Verlust
Logitech-Aktie schiesst hoch: Logitech legt im Weihnachtsquartal kräftig zu und erhöht Prognosen erneut
VZ-Aktie im Plus: VZ-CEO stellt weiteres Wachstum in Aussicht
Forbo-Aktie klettert hoch: Forbo verkauft trotz Jahresendspurt 2020 klar weniger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Yellen-Rede: SMI im Plus über 10'900-Punkte-Marke -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX verbuchen am Dienstag Gewinne. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Dienstag keine einheitliche Entwicklung zu sehen, die Gewinne überwogen jedoch. Feiertagsbedingt fand am Montag kein Handel an den US-Börsen statt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit