Advanced Wound Dressing Market Size Worth $9.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced wound dressing market size is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of accidents, the impact of COVID-19, and technological advancements are the key driving factors for the market. The increasing incidence of accidents such as road accidents, burns, and trauma events across the globe is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, as per the WHO (2018), around 1,000,000 people are severely or moderately burnt in India per year. In addition, as per NCBI, in 2017, countries such as Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands, China, Australia, and the U.K. reported a rise in the incidence of burn injuries.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the foam dressings segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The rising number of road accidents across the globe is the major factor propelling segment growth

The acute wounds segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing number of surgeries

The hospitals' segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of the segment is majorly driven by the increasing number of hospitals

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic injuries

Furthermore, as per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in 2017, around 1.2 million people died globally, accounting for the deaths of around 3,242 people per day in road accidents every year. Road accidents mostly occur in middle- or low-income countries. The advanced wound dressing is majorly used for the faster healing of all kinds of burns injuries. Moreover, bandages and gauzes are also used for the treatment of minor injuries. Thus, the rising number of accidents is expected to boost the demand for advanced wound dressing, which is expected to lead to considerable market growth over the forecast period.

The rising number of surgical procedures is also expected to boost the demand for home healthcare services. According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMB) in 2018, the number of people underwent sleeve gastrectomy increased by 8.05% from 2016 to 2017 in the U.S. Patients undergoing surgeries are required to stay at hospitals for a longer period of time; thus, most patients prefer home healthcare services over hospital stays. Therefore, these factors are likely to boost the demand for home healthcare services, thereby fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global advanced wound dressing market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Advanced Wound Dressing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Foam



Hydrocolloid



Film



Alginate



Hydrogel



Collagen



Other Advanced Dressings

Advanced Wound Dressing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Chronic Wounds



Diabetic Foot Ulcers





Pressure Ulcers





Venous Leg Ulcers





Others



Acute Wounds



Surgical & Traumatic





Burns

Advanced Wound Dressing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Home Healthcare



Others

Advanced Wound Dressing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Advanced Wound Dressing Market

MÖLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB

3M

CONVATEC GROUP PLC

BAXTER

COLOPLAST CORP.

MEDTRONIC

DERMA SCIENCES INC.

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC.

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

