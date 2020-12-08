SMI 10’375 0.1%  SPI 12’900 0.1%  Dow 30’070 -0.5%  DAX 13’271 -0.2%  Euro 1.0788 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’530 -0.3%  Gold 1’861 1.2%  Bitcoin 17’041 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8910 0.0%  Öl 48.7 -0.8% 

Die 4 Prinzipien erfolgreicher Vermögensanlage! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
08.12.2020 01:19:00

Advanced Ultrasound Systems Enables Section 179 Deductions on Qualifying Equipment Purchases

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Often perceived as a complicated tax code, Section 179 deductions are more straight forward than most businesses realize. Under Section 179 of the IRS tax code, businesses can deduct the full purchase price of any qualifying equipment or software purchased or financed during the current tax year. This means any ultrasound systems purchased through Advanced Ultrasound Systems are capable of being deducted from the business's gross income. This incentive was created by the United States government to encourage businesses to continue to invest in themselves through modern technologies.

Advanced Ultrasound Electronics, based in Tulsa, OK, offers sale and service of diagnostic ultrasound equipment throughout the US (PRNewsfoto/Advanced Ultrasound Electronics)

Section 179 deductions are more straight forward than most businesses realize.

Historically, when businesses bought qualifying equipment, they would have to write the purchase off in small increments through depreciation. Most business owners, however, would prefer to write off the entire purchase for the purchase year. With Section 179, this is exactly what the business can do for qualifying equipment. When utilized properly, it provides a new way for businesses to keep up with modern technologies and ensure they are providing the best experience possible to their clients, patients or persons served. 

There are some key limits that businesses should keep in mind to ensure they are leveraging Section 179 properly to purchase new equipment within the 2020 tax year. First, the amount businesses can write off  is capped at $1,040,000 within the current tax year. The deduction then begins to phase out on a dollar-by-dollar basis after $2,590,000, making it a great option for small to medium-sized businesses. For medical facilities or clinics that require new imaging equipment, working with the sales staff at Advanced Ultrasound Systems can help determine what can be written off under Section 179 deduction guidelines.

To learn more, call Advanced Ultrasound Systems at (866) 620-2831.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-ultrasound-systems-enables-section-179-deductions-on-qualifying-equipment-purchases-301187825.html

SOURCE Advanced Ultrasound Electronics

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 987.60
1.17 %
CieFinRichemont 74.44
0.73 %
Roche Hldg G 304.45
0.73 %
SGS 2’556.00
0.67 %
The Swatch Grp 225.60
0.58 %
CS Group 11.75
-0.59 %
Zurich Insur Gr 361.80
-0.60 %
Swiss Re 82.56
-0.77 %
LafargeHolcim 48.14
-0.91 %
Lonza Grp 536.00
-1.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.12.20
Warten auf die „EZB-Bescherung“
07.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und 25% Coupon p.a. in CHF
07.12.20
Fixing an Uneven Recovery
07.12.20
SMI stoppt Abwärtstrend
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
03.12.20
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu neuen Bitcoin-Hochs oder weitere Blase? | BX Swiss TV
03.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Valero Energy Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, EOG Resources Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu neuen Bitcoin-Hochs oder weitere Blase? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Amazon-Aktie, Tesla-Aktie & Co: Darum muss eine Überbewertung kein Verkaufsargument sein
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
Bitcoin-Bulle Novogratz: So weit kann es 2021 für den Bitcoin nach oben gehen
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus
Marktteilnehmer positionieren sich für 2021: Welche Anlagegüter lohnen sich im kommenden Jahr?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen uneinheitich -- SMI beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst mit Verlust -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend leichter
Der heimische Markt wechselte am Montag häufig das Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Der Wall Street-Handel tendierte zum Wochenbeginn in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten zum Wochenstart die Bären.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit