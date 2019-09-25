Advanced Technologies Are A Must In Classrooms

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Students heading back to school are looking forward to a year filled with learning and discovery. These days, classrooms are expected to host the latest technology in order to support teacher's goals and keep students engaged. Casio America, Inc., a leading manufacturer of education technology, understands the needs of classroom learning. Casio's ClassPad.net web-based mathematics software, XJ-S400UN Superior Series LampFree® Projector, and CT-X700 portable keyboards deliver features that are sure to create a technology driven learning environment for classrooms in the upcoming school year.

CLASSPAD.NET

As classroom technology advances, mathematics tools have evolved from hardware to software. While both are important and necessary, Casio created ClassPad.net as an all-in-one web-based mathematics resource geared for the K-12 level and beyond. The mathematics software is designed to be equally usable by keyboard/mouse and touch-based platforms and is free to users. Mathematical calculations can be created as they would on real scratch paper and the software includes a wide range of functionality, including the ability to work with calculations and graphing, statistics, geometry and more. Variables and dynamic relationships can be shared between different types of sticky notes within the software to encourage students to discover the connections between different areas of mathematics.

To register for ClassPad.net or for more information, please visit https://classpad.net. For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of education products and resources, please visit www.CasioEducation.com.

LAMPFREE SUPERIOR SERIES

Casio's lineup of Superior LampFree Projectors provides education solutions that deliver outstanding operating performance and convenience that educators will appreciate. From the Superior Series, the XJ-S400UN is compatible with Casio's YW-41 wireless adaptor and offers educators endless possibilities for a modern, streamlined lesson with additional features as part of the Casio Education package. Using the Moderator Function, teachers can select a presenter from anywhere in a classroom and project their PC onto the screen. Data, classwork and presentations from students' devices can be shared via a wireless connection with ease, ensuring students' stay engaged during lessons.

Additionally, the XJ-S400UN offers brightness up to 4000 lumens and full HD resolution with crisp images and vibrant colors, as well as a dust resistant design with improved efficiency in cooling the light source and power supply while providing stronger dust resistance that helps to prevent the deterioration of brightness.

For more information on Casio's LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

CT-X700

When it is time for students to get a bit more creative, Casio's CT-X700 is ideal as it includes upgraded technology and sound quality at an affordable price. The CT-X700 faithfully reproduces the appealing sound of acoustic instruments such as guitars, drums, basses, brass, wind instruments, string ensembles and more, even reproducing subtle nuances and gestures specific to each sound. Additionally, high-performance Digital Signal Processor (DSP) effects combine various algorithms to realize the perfect effect for each instrument sound. A wide range of tones and rhythm patterns, including a library of 600 tones and 195 rhythms, supports diverse musical genres that allow students to play their own musical masterpieces without limiting creativity. Additionally, the CT-X700 comes outfitted with Casio's Step-up Lesson System which enables beginners to stay motivated to learn to play with built-in songs, learning phase-by-phase at their own individual pace.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

