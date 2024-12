Advanced talks on the merger with Cham Group

About Ina Invest

Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that develops sustainable spaces to live, work and relax in, with a focus on hybrid real estate that ensures long-term flexibility of use and profitability. Ina Invest, which was created as a spin-off from Implenia, now has one of the largest and most high-potential development portfolios on the Swiss market. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and can be used in a variety of ways. Ina Invest plans to keep on investing and growing while maintaining an above-average development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio. Ina Invest achieves the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic approach to sustainability across all parts of the value chain. In addition, the GRESB Real Estate Development Benchmark Assessment found that Ina Invest is one of the most sustainable companies in its peer group in Western Europe. Ina Invest has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020 (INA, CH0524026959). Further information is available at ina-invest.com.

About Cham Group

The real estate company Cham Group is focusing on the development of the Papieri-Areal in the center of Cham. On the former factory site, an eleven-hectare new district with around 1,000 apartments and workplaces is being built in stages until 2035. Based on its integrated business model, Cham Group covers the entire life cycle of the properties from development and construction to management and value preservation. Sustainability and the careful use of resources are central concerns. Cham Group can generate further growth by acquiring additional development and investment properties in the wider region. In a first step, the Pavatex site adjacent to the Papieri-Areal was acquired in 2018 and is also being developed. The shares of Cham Group AG (securities number 193185) are traded over the counter at Bank Lienhardt & Partner and Berner Kantonalbank. Further information is available at chamgroup.ch.