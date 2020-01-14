+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Advanced Resources Expands Leadership in Healthcare Tech, Direct Hire and HR Talent Industries

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Resources, a talent solutions organization, announced the recent addition and promotion of three Managing Directors to support its growing client demand for exceptional talent. Jill Winters, Nick Trowbridge, and Jennifer D'Angelo are all serving in leadership positions in their respective areas of the organization.

Among the fastest-growing areas of the business is the technology division which specializes in the healthcare industry. As Managing Director, Winters (http://www.linkedin.com/in/wintersjill/) will lead the HealthTECH practice in the Midwest. She will be focused on enabling clients in this space to optimize their resources to drive better patient outcomes and improve the overall patient experience. Winters is known for her entrepreneurial, collaborative approach to maximizing revenue and profit growth. She comes to Advanced Resources from the Evanston Group, where she served as Sales Director.

Trowbridge (http://www.linkedin.com/in/ntrowbridge/) will serve as Managing Director of the Direct Hire group, a newly created role to better meet clients' needs to fill permanent positions across the Human Resources, Accounting & Finance, Information Technology, Supply Chain & Logistics, and Office/Administration industries. Trowbridge was promoted to his new position after serving as Director of Human Resources Search and will head the company's heightened focus on providing direct hire solutions for incredibly hard-to-find leadership and niche skill sets.

D'Angelo (http://www.linkedin.com/in/jenpass10/) was promoted to Managing Director after serving as Division Director of the Human Resources group. Advanced Resources has served the talent needs of the HR community for more than 30 years, and during D'Angelo's time with the company she has provided countless HR leaders with best-in-class human capital solutions. D'Angelo is passionate about contributing to the HR community, whether it be through making introductions or through her individual and team participation with various associations, including the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, DisruptHR, STAR Chicago, HRMAC, SHRM, SourceCon, and the HRA of Greater Oak Brook.

"As the talent gap intensifies, clients are leaning on us now more than ever before, and we've put in place Jill, Nick and Jennifer to lead our teams and client delivery," said Rich Diaz, President of Advanced Resources. "In particular, technology in the healthcare and life sciences space is exploding and we need the right teams to manage to this growth. We are thrilled to have this group stepping up and paving the way in delivering talent solutions to our clients."

About Advanced Resources
Advanced Resources is a talent solutions organization headquartered in Chicago providing staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions nationwide. Our goal is to help people move their careers forward and help businesses solve their most complex challenges. By placing our team, clients, and talent first, every day we make a difference. For more information, visit http://www.advancedresources.com.

 

SOURCE Advanced Resources

;