 Advanced Merger Partners, Inc. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing on April 22, 2021 | 15.04.21
SMI 11’199 0.4%  SPI 14’300 0.3%  Dow 34’036 0.9%  DAX 15’255 0.3%  Euro 1.1036 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’993 0.4%  Gold 1’764 1.5%  Bitcoin 58’587 1.0%  Dollar 0.9220 -0.1%  Öl 66.8 0.8% 
Advanced Merger Partner a Aktie [Valor: 59812284 / ISIN: US00777J2087]
15.04.2021 22:30:00

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing on April 22, 2021

Advanced Merger Partner a
10.04 USD -0.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc. (NYSE: AMPI.U) (the "Company”) announced today that commencing on April 22, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE”) under the ticker symbol "AMPI.U,” and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols "AMPI” and "AMPI WS,” respectively.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Advanced Merger Partners, Inc.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is sponsored by an affiliate of Houlihan Lokey, Inc., a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation, and an affiliate of Saddle Point Management, L.P., a New York-based registered investment adviser. The Company has not selected any specific business combination target and may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector for its initial business combination.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Company’s initial public offering and the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

﻿

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

