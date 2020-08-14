+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
14.08.2020 02:32:00

Advanced Medical Integration Makes Inc 5000 List for Third Year in a Row

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies — the Inc. 5000

For the 3rd Consecutive Year, Advanced Medical Integration Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2489 for 2020

Inc. magazine has revealed that Advanced Medical Integration is No. 2489 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Advanced Medical Integration (AMI) is the nation's leading consulting group for establishing holistic, philosophically-based medical integration. Whether you are new to medical integration or already have an integrated center, AMI will help you develop your practice to the new standard in desired holistic medical services.

CONTACT: Stefen Anderson, Director of Marketing | stefen@amidoctors.com | 888-777-0815

Related Images

the-leader-in-medical-integration.png
The Leader In Medical Integration
Advanced Medical Integration (AMI) is the nation's leading consulting group for establishing holistic, philosophically-based medical integration.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-medical-integration-makes-inc-5000-list-for-third-year-in-a-row-301112277.html

SOURCE Advanced Medical Integration

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 353.90
1.55 %
Lonza Grp 564.80
1.18 %
Sika 211.20
1.05 %
Givaudan 3’827.00
0.66 %
CieFinRichemont 60.04
0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 315.40
-0.63 %
Swiss Re 73.56
-0.78 %
UBS Group 11.34
-1.00 %
CS Group 10.47
-1.92 %
Zurich Insur Gr 345.20
-2.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
13.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Technologieaktien: Hier laufen die Trends zusammen – Sportartikelindustrie: Der Ball rollt wieder
13.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Amerikanische Tech-Aktien «en vogue»?
13.08.20
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie endet im Plus: USA sichern sich 100 Millionen Dosen von Moderna-Impfstoff
Sunrise-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: UPC-Besitzerin Liberty Global will Sunrise kaufen
Zurich-Aktie unter Verkäufen: Versicherer Zurich verdient im Corona-Halbjahr weniger
Bullenmarkt möglich? So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Markt nun entwickeln
Luzerner Kantonalbank holt sich 200 Millionen Franken
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - Franken legt zu beiden zu
Wieso der Euro zum Franken und Dollar zulegt
Goldpreis: Heftiger Einbruch unter 1'900 Dollar
Fondsmanager stehen vor Herausforderungen, wenn Tesla-Aktie in den S&P 500 aufsteigt
Offiziell bestätigt: Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng beantragt Börsengang in New York

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones letztlich im Minus -- Schweizer Börse zurückhaltend - SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wieder unter 13'000 -- Nikkei sticht an Asiens Börsen heraus
Die heimische Börse zeigte sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Märkte notierten im Handel uneins. Der Nikkei legte in Tokio zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB