Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration Transforms Smiles and Lives with Full Mouth Reconstruction in Cedarhurst, NY

CEDARHURST, N.Y., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drs. Michael Klein and Allon Waltuch are now accepting new patients with or without a referral for transformative full mouth reconstruction treatment in Cedarhurst, NY and the surrounding Five Towns area. This treatment rejuvenates the smiles of patients who are unhappy with the appearance of their mouth or whose oral health suffers from complications. Full mouth reconstruction is customized to each patient's needs and can incorporate a multitude of services, including dental implants.

"The fact that Dr. Klein told me what was going to happen, what he was going to do and how I was going to feel was very important to me because not knowing is scary," says Joshua, a full mouth reconstruction patient of Dr. Klein's. "When Dr. Klein finished the surgery, he handed me the mirror and it was like a light was shining on my face because I saw my smile for the first time; my real smile. It was a great feeling."

Full mouth reconstruction is a comprehensive treatment that helps improve smiles and oral function through dental procedures. Drs. Klein and Waltuch work closely with patients to discover their needs and smile goals, which helps them devise a customized plan for each full mouth reconstruction. The full scope of the project can include multiple treatments, all of which are designed to complement each other and create a mouth that functions properly and is aesthetically pleasing. The overall treatment time depends on the patient and the number of procedures that need to be completed in order to achieve the desired smile. Common treatments performed in full mouth reconstruction can include:



Dental implants

Tooth extraction

Soft tissue treatments

Orthodontics

IV sedation

The doctors at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration are skilled at full mouth reconstruction and often help patients with severe oral conditions, like tooth and bone loss. For these patients, the practice can restore lost bone through a unique solution called S.M.A.R.T.™ bone grafts in order to create a stable foundation for dental implants. Missing teeth can then be restored with dental implants, which mimic the function and appearance of natural teeth. Drs. Klein and Waltuch can replace any number of missing teeth, including a full mouth of missing teeth, and can often complete the entire implant procedure in just one appointment.

Those in need of a smile rejuvenation or dental implants in Cedarhurst, NY and surrounding areas are invited to connect with Drs. Michael Klein and Allon Waltuch for full mouth reconstruction.

About the Practice

Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration has provided cutting-edge dental care to Cedarhurst, NY since 1989. Dr. Michael Klein is the Director of Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration in Cedarhurst, New York and has pioneered the technology used in computer-guided dental implant surgery. A prosthodontist, Dr. Klein completed specialized training in restoring complete function and esthetics to patients' smiles. Dr. Allon Waltuch received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery, his fellowship in Oral Implantology, and his certification for Esthetic Dentistry from New York University. Drs. Klein and Waltuch value state-of-the-art technology that allows them to treat patients with precision, accuracy, and the highest quality results. As a result, Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration has an in-house lab offering the most innovative technology in dentistry and providing patients with the ability to complete treatment in just one day. To learn more about Drs. Klein and Waltuch and the services offered at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration, call the office at 516-665-1249 or visit their website at http://www.advancedimplantsli.com.

