Advanced Data Systems Presents on Real World Challenges Faced by Addiction Disorder Treatment Organizations

PARAMUS, N.J., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Data Systems Corp. (substance abuse billing), a leading national provider of facility-based clinical substance abuse revenue cycle management, and patient workflow solutions for behavioral health and addiction treatment centers, participated and presented in panel discussions at Behavioral Health Resources' EMP Series on the real world challenges faced by addiction disorder treatment organizations. The conference was held at the Riviera Beach Events Center in Riviera Beach, FL.

Organized by Charles Davis and Behavioral Health Network Resources, a drug rehab SEO marketing agency, the conference brought together leading executives from addiction treatment centers in an interesting forum of meetings, presentations, and panel discussions devoted to the tribulations treatment centers face today from clinical workflow design, to utilizing disparate systems, to the importance of having a tracking tool for outcomes.

Jim Woods, ADS Vice President of Behavioral Health Services participated in two of the conference's discussion groups. Mr. Woods noted, "Addiction treatment facilities are such high priority, critically needed organizations for supporting people struggling with addictions, and their families. Today, these organizations and providers are depended upon to develop individualized treatment plans and appropriate medical care that will guide people on a path to sobriety. Yet, it's those very organizations that find themselves utilizing numerous disconnected pre-admission, clinical, and financial applications. The treatment center industry is struggling to streamline processes and to get improved access to data leading to staff efficiency. Unfortunately, these organizations just aren't there yet."

Mr. Woods continued, "That's why leveraging single platform technologies that manage every aspect of your facility are vitally important. Tightening insurance reimbursements, growing wait lists for admissions, and steadily-increasing insurance and government oversight are driving healthcare organizations to overhaul their current infrastructures. Anything less means operating at a disadvantage. It's really the driving force behind the new vision of healthcare excellence."

The MedicsCloud Suite from ADS includes comprehensive registration, CRM, a certified EHR and billing platform, and wide-ranging financial and management dashboards designed to provide real world solutions to the real world challenges being faced by addiction treatment and behavioral health organizations today.

Mr. Woods ended by saying, "ADS strives to help addiction disorder and behavioral health organizations overcome these challenges with intelligent technology for all levels of care."

