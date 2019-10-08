08.10.2019 18:14:00

Advanced Data Approved as Authorized Report Supplier of Employment and Income Verification Reports for the Desktop Underwriter (DU) Validation Service

MILFORD, Pa., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Data Corporation is pleased to announce that the company has been approved as an Authorized Report Supplier of Verification of Employment and Verification of Income reports for the Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) validation service, a component of Day 1 Certainty®.

As a single-source solution for verifications nationwide, Advanced Data has already been approved as a supplier of 4506-T IRS Tax Transcript Reports and Verification of Asset reports - and now with approval for Employment and Income Verification, Advanced Data is cemented as the leader in full-service verifications.

Day 1 Certainty gives mortgage lenders freedom from representations and warranties for validated loan components. It also enables an improved borrower experience. As an Authorized Report Supplier, Advanced Data is poised to provide speed to market and unparalleled customer service for mortgage lenders.

"Day 1 Certainty is a huge step forward in helping lenders compete in the digital mortgage landscape," said Allen Johnson, CEO of Advanced Data. "We are proud to continue delivering digitization, certainty and stronger risk management to mortgage lenders."

About Advanced Data

Advanced Data is recognized as the standard for enterprise-wide mortgage data integrity, specializing in fraud prevention and enhanced verifications. Its proprietary technology is integrated with loan origination systems, and the firm offers a SaaS platform for clients that prefer a custom solution. Its services include eSign 4506-T, streamlined verifications and re- verifications of employment, verification of assets, fraud reports, multiple levels of social security number verifications, AVM plus property inspection, and flood zone determinations. Advanced Data's proprietary Fraud Report identifies each loan's fraud risk before and after funding. The firm prides itself on delivering superb customer service, hiring experienced employees, and developing customized, sophisticated technology. It's one of the only firms in its sector to employ an in-house development group, which ensures its technology provides a competitive advantage to clients and can be customized to their needs. For more information, visit AdvancedData.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-data-approved-as-authorized-report-supplier-of-employment-and-income-verification-reports-for-the-desktop-underwriter-du-validation-service-300934047.html

SOURCE Advanced Data Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:12
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:00
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Ölpreise ohne klare Richtung
09:26
Vontobel: derimail - US-Tech Werte mit doppleter Renditechance
08:58
Zinsfantasien halten SMI in der Spur
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple Card: In Zukunft überall erhältlich
ABB-Aktien finden nicht aus dem Tief
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Sunrise erhält für UPC-Deal Rückendeckung von Ethos
SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
Novartis-Tochter AveXis stellt positive Studiendaten zu Zolgensma vor - Novartis-Aktie legt zu
Autoneum-Aktien nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung und Absetzung des CEO markant tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Die Sorge vor einem neu aufflammenden Handelskonflikt belastet die US-Börsen. Auch am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger anfällig für politische Störfeuer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte klare Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB