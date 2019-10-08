Advanced Data Approved as Authorized Report Supplier of Employment and Income Verification Reports for the Desktop Underwriter (DU) Validation Service

MILFORD, Pa., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Data Corporation is pleased to announce that the company has been approved as an Authorized Report Supplier of Verification of Employment and Verification of Income reports for the Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) validation service, a component of Day 1 Certainty®.

As a single-source solution for verifications nationwide, Advanced Data has already been approved as a supplier of 4506-T IRS Tax Transcript Reports and Verification of Asset reports - and now with approval for Employment and Income Verification, Advanced Data is cemented as the leader in full-service verifications.

Day 1 Certainty gives mortgage lenders freedom from representations and warranties for validated loan components. It also enables an improved borrower experience. As an Authorized Report Supplier, Advanced Data is poised to provide speed to market and unparalleled customer service for mortgage lenders.

"Day 1 Certainty is a huge step forward in helping lenders compete in the digital mortgage landscape," said Allen Johnson, CEO of Advanced Data. "We are proud to continue delivering digitization, certainty and stronger risk management to mortgage lenders."

About Advanced Data

Advanced Data is recognized as the standard for enterprise-wide mortgage data integrity, specializing in fraud prevention and enhanced verifications. Its proprietary technology is integrated with loan origination systems, and the firm offers a SaaS platform for clients that prefer a custom solution. Its services include eSign 4506-T, streamlined verifications and re- verifications of employment, verification of assets, fraud reports, multiple levels of social security number verifications, AVM plus property inspection, and flood zone determinations. Advanced Data's proprietary Fraud Report identifies each loan's fraud risk before and after funding. The firm prides itself on delivering superb customer service, hiring experienced employees, and developing customized, sophisticated technology. It's one of the only firms in its sector to employ an in-house development group, which ensures its technology provides a competitive advantage to clients and can be customized to their needs. For more information, visit AdvancedData.com .

SOURCE Advanced Data Corporation