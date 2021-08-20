Advanced Container Technologies Unveils New Products at ASD Market Week

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced it is exhibiting at ASD Market Week and introducing new products designed to help retailers and brands increase visibility, deepen customer loyalties, and enhance repeat purchasing.

The company will be showcasing its patented Medtainer™ – a child-resistant, leakproof, airtight container that features a unique built-in grinder. This popular item can be customized with a brand's or retailer's logo - and because this innovative, high-quality container is almost always kept by customers (and not thrown away like so many other cheaper containers), the branding opportunity lasts a lifetime.

ACTX will also present its new line of airtight industrial storage bags, as well as certified exit bags, branded lighters, and a new container that features a built-in air pump to keep the contents inside remarkably fresh. This new system is particularly useful to preserve medicines or herbs at full potency.

The company also recently purchased a state-of-the-art printing system that provides full-color printing on almost any substrate, including metal, plastic and glass. This in-house capability will be offered to the company's customers to help them build their brands by adding logos and marketing messages to a wide range of products.

"We look forward to a very successful show at ASD, and are eager to meet with new customers and reconnect with old friends," said Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "With our exciting, expanded product line, we can help businesses succeed."

ASD Market Week is the most comprehensive B2B tradeshow for consumer merchandise in the U.S. The show will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center, August 22-25, 2021.

Look for Advanced Container Technologies or for Medtainers... you'll usually find them behind the longest lines at the show.

For information, contact:

Advanced Container Technologies

(951) 381-2555

www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

