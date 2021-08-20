SMI 12’412 0.1%  SPI 15’917 0.2%  Dow 35’084 0.5%  DAX 15’793 0.2%  Euro 1.0725 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’145 0.5%  Gold 1’783 0.2%  Bitcoin 44’456 3.7%  Dollar 0.9182 -0.1%  Öl 66.0 -0.8% 
Advanced Container Technologies Aktie [Valor: 57604070 / ISIN: US00791F1093]
20.08.2021 17:21:00

Advanced Container Technologies Unveils New Products at ASD Market Week

Advanced Container Technologies
1.04 USD -25.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced it is exhibiting at ASD Market Week and introducing new products designed to help retailers and brands increase visibility, deepen customer loyalties, and enhance repeat purchasing.

The company will be showcasing its patented Medtainer – a child-resistant, leakproof, airtight container that features a unique built-in grinder. This popular item can be customized with a brand's or retailer's logo - and because this innovative, high-quality container is almost always kept by customers (and not thrown away like so many other cheaper containers), the branding opportunity lasts a lifetime.

ACTX will also present its new line of airtight industrial storage bags, as well as certified exit bags, branded lighters, and a new container that features a built-in air pump to keep the contents inside remarkably fresh. This new system is particularly useful to preserve medicines or herbs at full potency.

The company also recently purchased a state-of-the-art printing system that provides full-color printing on almost any substrate, including metal, plastic and glass. This in-house capability will be offered to the company's customers to help them build their brands by adding logos and marketing messages to a wide range of products.

"We look forward to a very successful show at ASD, and are eager to meet with new customers and reconnect with old friends," said Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "With our exciting, expanded product line, we can help businesses succeed."

ASD Market Week is the most comprehensive B2B tradeshow for consumer merchandise in the U.S. The show will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center, August 22-25, 2021.

Look for Advanced Container Technologies or for Medtainers... you'll usually find them behind the longest lines at the show.

For information, contact:

Advanced Container Technologies
(951) 381-2555 
www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-container-technologies-unveils-new-products-at-asd-market-week-301359588.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

﻿

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

