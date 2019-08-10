Advanced Clinical Continues Organic Global Expansion with New Office in Italy

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Clinical, a clinical research services organization, is pleased to announce the continuation of its global expansion into Europe's third largest pharmaceutical market with the recent opening of a new, centrally located office in Rome, Italy.

Advanced Clinical's entrance into Italy now completes the organization's thorough coverage of Western Europe. Access to an extensive network of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), clinical sites, and top clinical research talent fostered the decision to expand to the market. In addition to Rome, Advanced Clinical staff are also located in Milan, Naples, and southern Italy.

"Our organic growth has been greatly enhanced by our entry into Italy. We are now able to fully support our clients in all major markets throughout Western Europe and this expansion complements our growth in the Central and Eastern Europe region where we are bringing on local, experienced talent to execute all clinical and biometrics operations," said Ivana Waller, Senior Vice President of Global Development and Expansion, and Managing Director, Europe, at Advanced Clinical. "As a privately held, well-established mid-market CRO with a strong international geographic footprint and twenty-plus years' history of delivering excellence, we are well-positioned to serve our mid-market clients globally."

Advanced Clinical also has established European operations in Frankfurt, Germany; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Guildford, United Kingdom; Madrid, Spain and Paris, France. Its United States offices are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations also in Orlando, Florida and San Francisco, California.

