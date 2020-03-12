+++ Setzen Sie auf eine weitere Erholung an den Aktienmärkten - mit Hebel und niedrigen Spreads! +++ -w-
12.03.2020

Advanced Cabo Dentistry Announces Its Opening in San Jose del Cabo

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Jose del Cabo or "Cabo" as it is best known, has been booming over the past few years and has become one of the top dental tourism destinations in Mexico. Cabo offers many benefits: beautiful scenery; perfect climate; white, sandy beaches; and a convenient location close to the US West coast. Advanced Cabo Dentistry is the result of high demand for fast, top-quality dental services but at far less cost than in the USA and Canada, and caters mainly for patients that have been looking to travel overseas for their dental treatments.

The new clinic opened its doors this February, offering cosmetic, restorative, and implantology dental services. It is led by one of the most experienced dentists in the world. Prof.Dr.Dr.h.c. Thomas Koty is an internationally-renowned German specialist who has been working as a dentist for more than 30 years, and constantly keeps up to date with the latest techniques and equipment. He has run a series of award-winning clinics from Europe to Indonesia, and now Mexico, in which he has been for just over one year, with his first practice in Cancun.

Dr. Thomas Koty is confident that this upcoming clinic will become a convenient go-to place for patients in the USA and Canada. The purpose of Advanced Cabo Dentistry is to offer clients the highest level of European standards with savings of up to 70%.

Patients benefit highly from the use of state-of-the-art dental technology, which provides efficient and accurate results in less time. Among the equipment the clinic will use for an initial evaluation for implant placement, is the 3D CBCT X-Ray, which captures a 3D image of nerve pathways, bone, and soft tissues of a patient. Oral scanners are other of the ultra-modern devices that will be used at the clinic. Thanks to these scanners, patients will avoid the long, tedious process of taking impressions, which can be tiring and even painful in cases of damaged teeth or gum diseases. With oral scanners it's possible to explore the complete oral cavity of a patient in minutes, creating a digitized image with natural color and precise data for lab technicians.

An in-house laboratory complements the high-tech dental setup, and gives continuity to the agile initial diagnoses mentioned above. It is equipped with CAD/CAM technology, which makes possible the design of restorations on 3D molds, the milling of the materials sourced from Germany and the US, such as porcelain and zirconia, and the complete production of veneers, implants, and crowns at the moment. Even if any change is necessary, it can be done immediately.

The fully-equipped laboratory is led by Jochen Parnt, a German dental master technician with more than 35 years of experience in important clinics around the world, such as Finland, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia. With its on-site lab the clinic can offer patients from all over the world the tranquility that their treatments are performed with the highest quality but in reduced times, especially for those who who will stay for just a few days at this destination.

Advanced Cabo Dentistry has a convenient location, very close to the Hotel Zone in the Tourist Corridor, at Mira Vista. Languages spoken at the clinic are English, French, German and Spanish.

For further information or to book an appointment, please visit https://advancedcabodentistry.com/ or call toll-free at 1 888 646 1856.

 

SOURCE Advanced Dentistry Cabo

