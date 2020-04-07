Advanced Accelerator Applications Announces Health Canada Approval of NETSPOT® Diagnostic Imaging Agent Kit to Detect Neuroendocrine Tumours

NETSPOT ® is the first and only kit for the preparation of gallium ( 68 Ga) oxodotreotide injection for diagnostic imaging of neuroendocrine tumors

SAINT-GENIS-POUILLY, France, April 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAA), a Novartis company, today announced that Health Canada has approved NETSPOT® (kit for the preparation of gallium (68Ga) oxodotreotide injection) for the evaluation of neuroendocrine tumours ("NETs"). NETSPOT® is the first and only kit for the preparation of gallium (68Ga) oxodotreotide injection, a radioactive diagnostic agent for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging of somatostatin receptor overexpression in adult patients with confirmed or suspected somatostatin receptor positive neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) for localizing primary tumours and their metastases.

This innovative technology supports a more accurate diagnosis and staging of NETs and a more tailored treatment plan. Following this approval, NETSPOT® will be available in Canada.

"The diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumours is often delayed by years, because the symptoms associated with NETs are also typical for dozens of other diseases and conditions," said Dr. Stephan Probst, Chief of Nuclear Medicine, Jewish General Hospital in Montreal. "NETSPOT® represents an advance in diagnostic imaging that provides us with higher quality images, allowing for enhanced decision making when it comes to choosing amongst therapeutic options, potentially resulting in better patient management."

The availability of NETSPOT® in Canada is expected to benefit NETs patients by reducing their exposure to radiation and alleviating the discomfort they experience by lowering the amount of time to conduct the scan.2

"We applaud Health Canada in approving the NETSPOT® kit and this innovative technology as an important adjunct to helping physicians identify the precise location and extent of the tumour and plan staging and the best course of treatment," stated Jackie Herman, President & Director of Treatment Access & Health Policy of CNETS Canada.

"We are excited about the approval of NETSPOT® as it offers physicians additional insight into the patient's disease burden, enabling them to optimize treatment and care. In addition, the approval reflects our ongoing commitment to the Canadian neuroendocrine tumour community, including patients, their families and the healthcare professionals dedicated to their care," said Lyndal Walker, General Manager of Advanced Accelerator Applications in Canada.

About Neuroendocrine Tumours (NETs)

Neuroendocrine tumours, also known as NETs, are a group of tumours that can originate in the neuroendocrine cells of many different organs such as the stomach, intestines, pancreas, lungs and other locations. NETs can remain clinically silent for years thus delaying diagnosis. These cancers are the second most common type of gastrointestinal malignancy and NETs are now the fastest growing class of cancers worldwide, accounting for approximately 2% of cancers. The increased incidence refutes the reference to these cancers as rare.3 The prevalence of neuroendocrine tumours (NET) is estimated at 35 per 100,000 but may be considerably higher if undiagnosed tumours are included. Alarmingly, of the approximately 12,000-15,000 Canadians with NETs, only 10% have a complete and accurate diagnosis.4 Because NETs can be misdiagnosed or where there is a delay in diagnosis, the tumour is likely to spread to other parts of the body.5 This is why faster, accurate diagnosis is essential to offering patients the best possible outcome.

About Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.

Advanced Accelerator Applications, S.A. (AAA), a Novartis company, is developing targeted radioligand therapies and precision imaging radioligands for oncology indications. We are committed to transforming patients' lives by leading innovation in nuclear medicine. AAA has a legacy as a leader in radiopharmaceutical drugs for Positron Emission tomography (PET) and Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) diagnostic imaging. For more information, please visit: https://www.adacap.com.

