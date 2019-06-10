10.06.2019 19:00:00

Advance Financial Awards Scholarships to 10 Tennessee Students

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nashville-based Advance Financial awarded scholarships to 10 outstanding Tennessee students at a banquet at Little Italy Maggiano's on Tuesday evening. The event marks the fifth annual Advancing Education Scholarship Campaign which is funded with money raised through customer donations coupled with a sizable contribution from Advance Financial.

Each year, Advance Financial selects a number of worthy students to receive a financial award to be used toward tuition at the college of their choice. The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who have a 3.0 GPA or better and have demonstrated strong activity in community service and extracurricular activities, as well as financial need. This year, out of 68 applicants, 10 Tennessee students will receive $1,000 for each of their four years in college, as long as each maintains a 3.0 GPA.

"This program continues to get stronger every single year," said Shantrelle Johnson, vice president of corporate citizenship. "This year, we exceeded our goal by 50%. We've never been prouder to be a part of communities that care so much about helping each other out and contributing to good causes like this. To be able to send 10 deserving local kids to college with less financial burden is an amazing feeling. Thank you to our customers for helping us blow our goal out of the water."

The 10 winning students are:

  • Moriah Tant – Graduate of Coffee County Central High School; attending Maryville College
  • Shayla Brooke Drummer – Graduate of Smyrna High School; attending UT Knoxville
  • Christen Bailey – Graduate of Martin Luther King Magnet School; attending University of Kentucky
  • Michael Anthomy Lima Jr. – Graduate of Stone Memorial High School; attending Roan State
  • Emma Harvill – Graduate of Clarkrange High School; attending East Tennessee State University
  • Barbara Queen – Graduate of Northwest High School; attending Southern University
  • Alista Brawner – Graduate of Macon High School; attending UT Knoxville
  • Dionee McFarland – Graduate of Gallatin High School; attending Tennessee State University
  • Rebecca Fisher – Graduate of Farragut High School; attending the University of South Carolina
  • Allison Medlock – Graduate of Loudon High School; attending East Tennessee State University

The awards were presented by guest speakers Ashley Radnoti – a recipient of an Advancing Education scholarship last year – and Dr. Russ Keller – a Williamson County educator who served on the Advance Financial Education Scholarship Committee.

"We have such a diverse group of recipients this year, and they are all going to fantastic schools, in part due to this program," said Dr. Keller. "It was so great to celebrate the students' accomplishments along with their families and friends at this wonderful banquet."

About Advance Financial
Founded in 1996, Advance Financial is a leading fintech company based in Nashville, Tennessee. With more than 100 stores in Tennessee and online services in 12 states, Advance Financial provides fast lending decisions on line of credit loans and other financial services, 24/7/365. Recent recognition includes 2018 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies (7 straight years); A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau; Nashville's 4th fastest growing company (2018, Nashville Business Journal); Forbes Best Employers for New Graduates (2018); and, Indeed Top-Ranked Workplace for Compensation/Benefits (2018). For more, visit http://www.af247.com.

 

SOURCE Advance Financial

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.06.19
EZB-Schwenk sollte Gold langfristig Auftrieb geben
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
07.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa, Daimler, Bayer
07.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Autocall BRCs in Zeichnung
07.06.19
SMI verkürzt Abstand zum Allzeithoch
07.06.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Dieser Widerstand hat es in sich / Geberit – Reicht das schon aus?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin wird in dieser Range konsolidieren
Rohstoffexperte: Ab welchem Preis man wieder Gold kaufen sollte
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?
Hype um vegane Burger: Beyond Meat-Aktie entfacht Kursfeuerwerk
Warum Anleger bei der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie vorsichtig sein sollten
Die Exfrau vom Amazon-Chef möchte die Hälfte ihres Vermögens spenden
Kramp-Karrenbauer konkretisiert Forderung nach Regeln im Internet
Wie Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. am Sonntag notieren
Studie deckt auf: Bitcoin kaum in Gebrauch
Novartis mit neuer Pharma-Leitung - Aktie unbewegt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB