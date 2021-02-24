Advance America to Offer Western Union Global P2P Payments

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Advance America, a leading provider of consumer financial services including in-person and online loans, to offer Western Union’s global digital and retail person-to-person (P2P) payments, bill pay and money order services.

Advance America’s online portal and retail infrastructure will connect with Western Union’s platform capabilities and with it gain access to a leading global financial network bridging more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. Online services will enable customers to access services 24/7; while retail services at 1400 Advance America locations will provide customers with the choice to stage the transaction online and pay in-person or conduct the entire transaction at store.

By using Western Union, Advance America’s customers will have the option of their money transfer being paid into billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets, and cards across 120 countries, or over half a million retail locations in over 200 countries and territoriesi. Within the U.S., funds may be paid into U.S. bank accounts or picked up from more than 54,000 Western Union locations coast-to-coast. Western Union services at Advance America are planned to go live in mid-2021.

Jean Claude Farah, President, Global Network at Western Union, said, "Our companies share a common purpose, enabling millions of financial connections for our customers. Together, we are enhancing our domestic and international money transfer services to include more convenience, with digital services and a streamlined retail customer experience.”

Matt Brown, Head of National Accounts, Western Union Global Network, Americas, said, "We welcome Advance America and commit to bringing the best of our capabilities—expertise, scale and a sophisticated platform that moves currencies across borders—to serve Advance America’s customers in the manner that is most convenient to them.”

Mickey Durkin, SVP Digital Marketing & Product at Advance America, said, "Our goal, just like our company name, is focused on advancing opportunity for our customers and in the process ensuring they have access to the best services founded on trust, convenience, and value. Our agreement with a global leader, Western Union, furthers this vision.”

Durkin added, "By integrating Western Union services within our online and retail interfaces, we are giving our customers access to speed, reliability, channel choice, and local access to send money globally.”

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows, and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets, and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Advance America:

At Advance America, we believe in better. We believe that setbacks are just opportunities for epic comebacks, and we want to help make those comebacks happen. That’s why for the past 20+ years, Advance America has worked to become one of the nation’s leading providers of consumer financial services, with online lending and over 1,400 locations nationwide. At Advance America, we believe that our customers are more than a transaction, and we know that with a little bit of help, they can keep going today and look forward to tomorrow. We’re here to help. Wherever here is. With convenient locations nationwide and 24/7 online loan services, we will meet you where you are, not the other way around. Advance America is a proud community lender that services thousands of individuals locally and online. We offer various personalized financial solutions to fit your specific needs. For more information, visit www.advanceamerica.net.

i As of February 10, 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005285/en/