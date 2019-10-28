Advance America Hits New Milestone of over 25,000 Reviews on Trustpilot, Most in the Money/Insurance Category

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance America, the country's leading consumer lender, today announced a major milestone on Trustpilot, reaching over 25,000 customer reviews, with an average star rating of 5 out of 5.

By meeting this landmark number of positive reviews on Trustpilot, the leading independent customer review platform free and open to all, Advance America is the most reviewed US business in the entire category of Money/Insurance as of September 16, 2019. The company also holds the most reviews in the Loan Agency and Non-Bank Financial Service categories. In addition, Advance America has earned a TrustScore of 4.8 out of 5, indicating customers are highly satisfied. TrustScore is Trustpilot's proprietary measure of customer satisfaction based on the number of reviews, the age of the reviews, and the star rating of each review.

"Advance America's Trustpilot reviews and scores reflect our customers' overwhelming satisfaction with our services and our commitment to helping them achieve their version of financial stability," said Jamie Fulmer, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Advance America. "Despite common misperceptions, real-world borrowers understand the distinction between our regulated services and those pedaled by illegal operators and scam artists. Their voices and trust in us should not be overlooked by policymakers and others interested in consumers' access to credit."

Over more than 20 years of operation, Advance America has issued 124 million small-dollar loans in stores around the country and online, offering consumers an array of innovative, regulated credit options across a range of principal amounts and terms. Consumers review the company, its products and service on Trustpilot. For review details, visit https://www.trustpilot.com/review/advanceamerica.net.

"Companies that use Trustpilot are sending a clear message to the world that they care about their customers," said Zach Pardes, Director of Advertising and Communications at Trustpilot. "This type of feedback and collaboration is needed to create great experiences for businesses and consumers alike."

About Advance America:

Founded in 1997, Advance America is the country's leading state-licensed consumer lender, with 1,900 storefronts in communities in 28 states, online operations and 5,000 employees. Advance America seeks to help each and every customer achieve their version of financial stability in the moment and in the future through a variety of innovative, regulated and transparent small-dollar credit options. The Company is a founding member of the Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA), whose mission is to promote laws that provide substantive consumer protections and to encourage responsible industry practices. Please visit www.AdvanceAmerica.net for more information.

About Trustpilot:

Trustpilot is a leading independent review platform – free and open to all. With more than 50 million reviews of over 240,000 companies, Trustpilot gives people a place to share and discover reviews of businesses, while giving every business the tools to turn consumer feedback into business results. Our mission is to bring consumers and companies together to create ever-improving experiences for everyone. For more information, visit https://www.trustpilot.com/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advance-america-hits-new-milestone-of-over-25-000-reviews-on-trustpilot-most-in-the-moneyinsurance-category-300946544.html

SOURCE Advance America