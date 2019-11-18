ADVA takes network slicing to next level in MEF19 5G PoC

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it’s hosting a joint demo at MEF19, showcasing a disaggregated 5G network with edge computing and network slicing capabilities. Featuring technology from a wide partner ecosystem, the PoC shows how a single network can be partitioned to support different use cases, services and individual customers, while also delivering reliability, massive scale and ultra-low latency. The demo is a major step forward for the maturity of network slicing and highlights its value to operators who want to avoid the expense of building multiple networks for different use cases. It also shows how the technique will be key to enabling enhanced mobile broadband and 5G services that require ultra-reliable low-latency communications (uRLLC). The multi-vendor network features technology from a diverse consortium of partners, including BT, Radisys, Accelleran, AttoCore, Infovista, Lumina and Spirent.

"New 5G use cases requiring lower latency will soon put unprecedented pressure on networks – networks already being upgraded to deliver higher speed per user. That’s why we’re working closely with this comprehensive ecosystem of partners to take network slicing to the next level. By enabling a wide array of applications to be supported by a shared infrastructure, we’re paving the way for 5G that’s scalable, flexible and ready to meet every demand,” commented Anthony Magee, senior director, global business development, ADVA. "Using NFV to implement radio slices and baseband unit splitting techniques, and the enablement of distributed user plane functions, this multi-vendor PoC is the most extensive demo of its kind so far. It’s also a major step towards multi-domain network slicing. The use of NFV and SDN control for automation and agile resource allocation is also significant. This will be key to delivering the edge compute power necessary for so many of the most exciting 5G applications.”

On display at MEF19 between November 18 and 22, the demo features three disaggregated network slicing architectures in one physical infrastructure. Each of these has a different fronthaul split described in MEF 22. This shows how a variety of mobile use cases with diverse needs in terms of latency, speed and scale can be supported simultaneously by one physical network based on a MEF 3.0 model. Using SDN, traffic is automatically steered to one of two compute platforms – one close to the customer for latency-sensitive functions and another further away for maximum scale. The PoC also uses lifecycle service orchestration standardized by the MEF LSO framework. What’s more, complexity in the network is reduced through automated operations using open, standardized interfaces and protocols in conjunction with SDN control and automation.

"This demo shows just how rapidly transport network slicing is developing and how significant it could soon become. Multiple network allocations of the same RAN, mobile core and infrastructure resources could create a world of new possibilities, particularly for wholesale services. Bringing this large ecosystem of experts together on top of an ADVA hosted platform highlights how close collaboration and interoperability are key to realizing the full potential of 5G,” commented Ulrich Kohn, director, technical marketing, ADVA. "One of the crucial requirements of tomorrow’s infrastructure is that it enables multi-access edge computing right where it’s needed. This network slicing demo could point the way to the future of mobility and open the door to 5G use cases from AR applications to semi-autonomous vehicles.”

Further details on this MEF19 PoC can be found in these slides: https://adva.li/mef19-poc-network-slicing-slides.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005415/en/