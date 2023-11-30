Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'849 0.4%  SPI 14'220 0.3%  Dow 35'430 0.0%  DAX 16'227 0.4%  Euro 0.9557 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'383 0.3%  Gold 2'038 -0.3%  Bitcoin 33'152 0.3%  Dollar 0.8753 0.2%  Öl 83.8 1.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Julius Bär10248496Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Bayer10367293ABB1222171Holcim1221405ams24924656Idorsia36346343
Top News
Kurs-Erosion bei der Nestlé-Aktie: Darum raten Analysten trotzdem zum Einstieg
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Mittag
ASML-Aktie verliert: ASML bekommt wohl neuen CEO
Medacta-Aktie etwas fester: Medacta baut Produktionskapazität an Schweizer Standorten deutlich aus
Evolva-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Ausserordentliche Generalversammlung zwecks Verkauf des operativen Geschäfts terminiert
Suche...
0% Kommission

Aduro Clean Technologies Aktie [Valor: 111313451 / ISIN: CA0074081070]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.11.2023 13:00:00

Aduro Clean Technologies Expands Technology Evaluation Scope with Leading Petrochemical Company

finanzen.net zero Aduro Clean Technologies-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Aduro Clean Technologies
0.81 USD 0.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LONDON, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQX: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is excited to announce the expansion of its Phase 1 testing scope with a major global energy company which recently joined the Company’s Customer Engagement Program (CEP). This expansion follows the Company's previous announcement on October 11, 2023, and reflects the participant's growing interest in exploring the potential of Aduro’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology.

Aduro is excited by the positive results that led to the project expansion but also by the potential to increase its broad understanding of diverse real-life waste feedstock. The additional testing will include a more diverse range of waste plastic materials, specifically targeting those with higher concentrations of PET, polyurethane, metals, and other challenging contaminants. This development indicates the participant's interest in assessing the broader capabilities of Aduro’s technology. The expanded scope will provide important data that will support the Company’s development and scale-up program as well as increase the respective project funding committed for Phase 1 testing by 450%.

The CEP enables interested organisations to conduct controlled technology evaluation sessions of the Hydrochemolytic™ Technology. The program is structured to initially focus on benchmarking select materials provided by the customer in Phase 1, to evaluate the efficacy of the Company’s technology. This is typically followed by Phase 2, which involves larger-scale, continuous flow testing. This method enables a thorough assessment of Aduro's technology, creating a solid and informed basis for the next phase of the program. Simultaneously, it allows Aduro’s teams to gain a deeper understanding of the customers’ waste feedstock characteristics and to identify their precise requirements.

"The expansion of our Phase 1 testing is motivated by the encouraging outcomes we've observed. It highlights the growing interest in our Hydrochemolytic™ technology and confidence our partners have in the capabilities we offer," commented Eric Appelman, CRO at Aduro. "This development in Phase 1 aligns perfectly with Aduro's goal to adapt and respond to the evolving needs of our industry partners. More importantly, it showcases the versatility and potential of our approach, particularly in tackling a variety of recycling challenges with efficiency and innovation."

Grant of Stock Options 
The Company also announces that it has granted (the "Grant”) an aggregate of 225,000 stock options (each, an "Option”) to purchase up to 225,000 common shares of the Company to certain directors and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan”). The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of Grant at a price of $1.09 per common share. The Options will vest on a monthly basis over a period of two years from the date of Grant.

In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, all 225,000 of the Options and the common shares underlying such Options, are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

None of the securities acquired in the Grant or Award will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act”), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 604 362 7011

Arrowhead
Thomas Renaud, Managing Director
enquire@arrowheadbid.com
+1 212 619 6889

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

Aduro CEP

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbf377e0-966b-4e05-be0b-37a1fbb732b6


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Aduro Clean Technologies Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aduro Clean Technologies Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit @TimSchaeferMedia – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:04 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
09:45 UBS KeyInvest: Luftfahrt – Ordentlich aufgestellt/Amazon.com – Big Business
09:36 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
08:34 Batterieinnovation könnte Abhängigkeit von kritischer Rohstoffbeschaffung reduzieren
08:00 Wall Street Live mit @TimSchaeferMedia – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
29.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
28.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ArcelorMittal
28.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'256.80 19.87 9WSSMU
Short 11'490.54 13.79 RSSM1U
Short 11'909.99 8.95 16SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'848.90 30.11.2023 13:02:34
Long 10'352.35 18.67 SSPM4U
Long 10'147.27 13.79 COSSMU
Long 9'706.39 8.87 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie gewinnt: Richemont kommentiert Bericht über mögliches Going Private von Farfetch
ABB-Aktie profitiert: ABB schraubt die langfristigen Wachstumsprognosen hoch - Steigende Dividende geplant
UBS-Aktie nach der CS-Übernahme: Darum ist die Grossbank laut UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti nicht "too big to fail"
"The Big Short"-Investor macht Tabula rasa: So hat Michael Burry im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
ams-OSRAM-Aktie unter Druck: ams-OSRAM-CEO will finanzielle Basis für langfristigen Erfolg legen
Fundstrat-Experte prognostiziert neues Allzeithoch bei Gold: Goldpreis könnte bis auf 2'500 US-Dollar steigen
SIGNA-Aktie: Insolvenzantrag von SIGNA Holding beim Handelsgericht Wien eingereicht
Goldpreis: Altes Rekordhoch in Reichweite
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Mittwochnachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
Kuros-Aktie springt an: FDA erteilt Kuros für MagnetOs eine weitere Zulassung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit