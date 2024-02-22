Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aduro Clean Technologies Aktie
22.02.2024 12:00:00

Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule and Engagement of Outside The Box Capital to Provide Marketing and Investor Relations Services

Aduro Clean Technologies
1.10 USD 0.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQX: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is pleased to share its upcoming conference attendance schedule. Additionally, the Company has entered into a new marketing and consulting agreement with Outside the Box Capital Inc. to provide marketing and investor relations services.

March 12-13th, 2024 – Houston, Texas
Chemical Recycling North America – AMI Events
The fourth edition of Chemical Recycling North America is a must-attend for professionals in the recycling and chemical industries. This event is a premier platform for exploring the latest advancements and innovations in chemical recycling. It offers attendees the opportunity to network with industry leaders, exchange knowledge, and discover new strategies for tackling the challenges associated with recycling chemical materials. Representing Aduro is Gene Cammack, Chief Operating Officer.
 
March 14th, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta
Alberta Circular Plastics Day 2024 – Alberta Plastic Recycling Association (APRA)
The 2nd Annual Alberta Circular Plastics Day is being held on March 14th, 2024, at NAIT's Productivity and Innovation Centre in Edmonton. This event, hosted by the Alberta Plastics Recycling Association, focuses on the future of plastics circularity in Alberta, offering insights and networking opportunities for industry professionals. Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development at Aduro, will be presenting and joining a panel discussion from 2:45-3:45 PM on the topic of "Success Stories - We are the Champions! See what others have done to help advance the plastics circular economy."
 
March 24-26th, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas
International Petroleum Conference 2024 – American Fuels & Petrochemical Manufacturers
The AFPM International Petroleum Conference is one of the largest petroleum events in the world It is the premier refining meeting, assembling key executives, decision-makers, and technical experts from refining businesses, technology providers, contracting and consulting firms, and equipment manufacturers around the world. Aduro will discuss the role of Hydrochemolytic™ technology in both bitumen partial upgrading and plastics chemical recycling. Gene Cammack, Chief Operating Officer, will hold pre-arranged one-on-one meetings.
 

Marketing and Investor Relations Agreement with Outside the Box Capital

The Company announces that it has entered into a marketing and consulting agreement (the "OTBC Agreement”) with an arm’s length marketing firm, Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC”) of Oakville Ontario, to provide marketing consulting and investor relations services, including marketing services through social media channels and online media distribution.

In connection with the OTBC Agreement, for an initial term of eight months starting on February 22, 2024, Aduro will pay OTBC an aggregate cash fee of C$175,000 plus applicable taxes, with C$75,000 to be paid on or before February 26, 2024, and the balance of C$100,000 to be paid on or before June 24, 2024. In addition, Aduro granted OTBC 67,000 stock options of the Company. The options will vest immediately upon grant, and are exercisable at a price of C$1.49 per common share for a period of 12 months. OTBC has no direct relationship with the Company other than as set out in this press release.

The Company’s engagement with OTBC is another step in its efforts to enhance communication with the current investor community and expand visibility to a greater audience. OTBC specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news.

The stock options and common shares issuable upon exercise of the options granted to OTBC are subject to resale restrictions imposed by applicable law or regulation, including a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of grant.

None of the securities acquired upon exercise of the stock options issued by the Company will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act”), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 604-362-7011

Arrowhead
Thomas Renaud, Managing Director
enquire@arrowheadbid.com
+1 212 619 6889

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. In this release, the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the implementation of marketing and investor relations services of OTBC; and, in particular, the anticipated effects of the proposed marketing services, including to enhance communication with the current investor community, expand the Company’s visibility to a greater audience, and facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news.. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, the marketing services not being provided as anticipated, the delivery of such services not resulting in the anticipated results, adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

ACTPR105

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d68c55a8-60ae-4381-979b-ec899cfb8290


