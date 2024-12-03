Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’834 0.0%  SPI 15’738 0.0%  Dow 44’706 -0.2%  DAX 20’017 0.4%  Euro 0.9311 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’879 0.7%  Gold 2’644 0.2%  Bitcoin 85’039 0.1%  Dollar 0.8862 -0.1%  Öl 73.7 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Ausblick 2025: stabil bis positiv - Dividenden Titel: Coca-Cola, Sanofi und Evonik
NVIDIA betritt den CPU-Markt und wird zur Konkurrenz für Intel und AMD
Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt zum Handelsende
Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt letztendlich im Plus
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen
Suche...

Aduro Clean Technologies Aktie [Valor: 111313451 / ISIN: CA0074081070]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.12.2024 22:42:22

Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Aduro Clean Technologies
1.12 EUR -13.18%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

LONDON, Ontario, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced that the underwriters of its underwritten U.S. public offering (the "Offering”) have partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 100,000 common shares at the public offering price of US$4.25 per share. After giving effect to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, the Company sold an aggregate 1,041,177 common shares for gross proceeds of approximately US$4.43 million, before deducting underwriter discounts and other related expenses. The option closing date was December 3, 2024. The common shares began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on November 7, 2024, under the ticker symbol "ADUR”.

Aduro expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering for ongoing research and development costs, expenditures related to the construction of its "Next Generation Process" unit and the remainder (if any) for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Craft Capital Management LLC acted as the representative of the underwriters, and D. Boral Capital LLC (formerly known as EF Hutton LLC) acted as the co-underwriter for the Offering.

The common shares of the Offering referenced above were not offered to residents of Canada or persons in Canada.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) (File Number: 333-280955), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on October 29, 2024. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Craft Capital Management LLC by email at info@craftcm.com, by standard mail to 377 Oak St, Lower Concourse, Garden City, NY 11530, or by telephone at +1 (800) 550-8411; or from D. Boral Capital LLC (formerly known as EF Hutton LLC) by email at syndicate@dboralcapital.com, by standard mail to 590 Madison Ave 39th floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150. In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offers, solicitations or sales would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications
Jack Perkins, Vice President
aduro@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the Company’s expectations regarding its anticipated use of net proceeds from the offering. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the exercise of the over-allotment option, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated use of proceeds. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. 333-280955). Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada.

PR133 - ADUR Over Allotment Option

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d6aad90-88b9-478a-a82b-81c7e3e94713


Nachrichten zu Aduro Clean Technologies Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aduro Clean Technologies Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Fiserv Inc., Cintas & Blackstone mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Fiserv Inc.
✅ Cintas
✅ Blackstone

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Fiserv Inc., Cintas & Blackstone mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:13 Julius Bär: 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf AXA SA, Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Bank AG
09:22 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
09:08 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
09:03 SMI-Anleger werden mutiger
07:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Positiver Start in den Dezember
05:38 SOFR Futures and Options Globex Strategy Guide
02.12.24 Novo Nordisk – hat die Abnehmspritze eine Zukunft?
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
27.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Fiserv Inc., Cintas & Blackstone mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’277.45 19.84 B5ES6U
Short 12’524.42 13.97 ZFSSMU
Short 13’017.16 8.81 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’834.32 03.12.2024 17:31:42
Long 11’313.51 19.36 SSZMIU
Long 11’047.36 13.57 SSRM1U
Long 10’590.33 8.91 SSOMLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Prognose: Wohin geht die Reise bis Jahresende?
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der NVIDIA-Aktie ein
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Schafft BTC in dieser Woche den Sprung über 100.000 $?
Swiss Life-Aktie rutscht dennoch ab: Swiss Life definiert ambitionierte Finanzziele bis 2027
Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin - 100'000-Dollar-Marke bleibt greifbar
Dogecoin vor dem Ausbruch – überholt Crypto All Stars den Meme-König?
Comeback-Story angeschlagen? Investor empfiehlt Verkauf von Super Micro-Aktien
In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Stanley Druckenmiller in Q3 2024 investiert
Covestro-Aktie steigt: Adnoc kommt mit Übernahme voran
Partners Group-Aktie höher: Partners Group akquiriert Immobilien-Plattform Empira Group

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten