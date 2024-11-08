Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Closing of US$4 Million Uplisting to Nasdaq

LONDON, Ontario, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced the closing of its underwritten U.S. public offering (the "Offering”) of 941,177 common shares at a public offering price of US$4.25 per common share. The common shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 7, 2024, under the ticker symbol "ADUR.”

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$4.00 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 141,176 common shares, representing 15% of the common shares sold in the Offering, at the public offering price less underwriting discounts.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for ongoing research and development costs, expenditures related to the construction of its "Next Generation Process" unit, and the remainder (if any) for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Craft Capital Management LLC acted as the representative of the underwriters, with EF Hutton LLC acting as co-underwriter for the Offering.

The common shares of the Offering referenced above were not offered to residents of Canada or persons in Canada.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) (File Number: 333-280955), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on October 29, 2024. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from EF Hutton at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or via email at syndicate@efhutton.com or telephone at (212) 970-5150. In addition, copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

