Aduro Clean Technologies Aktie
23.01.2025 13:00:00

Aduro Clean Technologies Achieves Key Milestone in Pilot Plant Design

Aduro Clean Technologies
5.71 USD 1.42%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Completion of Basic Design for Hydrochemolytic™ Technology Pilot Plant

LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Basic Engineering Design phase for its Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) Next Generation Process (NGP) Pilot Plant, marking a significant milestone in the commercialization of its platform technology.

This milestone marks a pivotal step in Aduro’s journey to commercialize its HCT platform technology. With the NGP Pilot Plant on track for completion in the third quarter of this year, the completion of the Basic Engineering Design represents the culmination of many years of extensive research and development. Aduro has partnered with Zeton, a global leader in modular pilot and demonstration-scale plant design. Together, the two organizations are working diligently to advance the project toward installation and commissioning.

The project has now entered the detailed design phase, where Aduro is leveraging Zeton’s proven expertise in pilot plant engineering, with a specific emphasis on modularity and scalability. The NGP Pilot Plant is positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting Aduro's Customer Engagement Program by highlighting the application of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology on simpler materials that offer near-term commercial viability. Concurrently, the plant will function as a testing and development platform for gaining the necessary expertise to process more challenging, harder-to-recycle, and lower-value feedstocks. This phased approach aligns seamlessly with Aduro’s commercialization strategy, ensuring the technology evolves into a highly adaptable solution capable of addressing a wide range of feedstocks effectively.

The Company has already commenced procurement of critical long-lead equipment and begun preparing the site for the installation of the NGP Pilot Plant, including infrastructure enhancements required for its operation.

Aduro is now expanding its laboratory facilities and office space in London, Ontario, to support the NGP Pilot Plant's operational needs and to accommodate the Company’s growth. These upgrades are designed to ensure the facilities can handle the requirements of the pilot plant while fostering continued growth and innovation.

"This milestone marks a pivotal step in Aduro’s journey to commercialize the Hydrochemolytic™ Technology platform,” said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. "It represents the realization of a unique solution to one of society’s most pressing challenges – the chemical recycling of hard-to-recycle plastic waste.

"The NGP Pilot Plant, designed entirely with industrial components, will serve as a testing ground for processing a variety of waste streams, generating valuable operational data and insights critical for refining our technology and scaling it for full commercialization.

"For Team Aduro, this marks a pivotal moment that started as an idea and will end with the commissioning of our entirely new NGP process. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of our employees who have worked tirelessly to make this milestone possible.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications
Jack Perkins, Vice President
aduro@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the plan for successful completion of the Basic Engineering Design phase for the Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) Next Generation Process (NGP) Pilot Plant; that the NGP Pilot Plant is on track for completion in the third quarter of 2025; that the project has now entered the detailed design phase; that the Company will leverage Zeton’s proven expertise in pilot plant engineering in completion of the plant; that the NGP Pilot Plant will play a pivotal role in supporting Aduro's Customer Engagement Program; that the plant will function as a testing and development platform for processing more challenging, harder-to-recycle, and lower-value feedstocks, and ensure that the technology evolves into a highly adaptable solution capable of addressing a wide range of feedstocks effectively; that the plant will serve as a testing ground for processing a variety of waste streams, generating valuable operational data and insights critical for refining the Company’s technology and scaling it for full commercialization; the plan for procurement of critical long-lead equipment; the planned expansion of the Company’s laboratory facilities and office space in London, Ontario. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions, delays in completing the Basic Engineering Design phase for the Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (HCT) Next Generation Process (NGP) Pilot Plant, and potential challenges in the detailed design phase; risks related to relying on Zeton’s expertise in pilot plant engineering, the ability of the NGP Pilot Plant to support Aduro's Customer Engagement Program, and the effectiveness of the plant as a testing and development platform for processing more challenging feedstocks; risks related to procurement delays of critical long-lead equipment, and risks related to the successful expansion of the Company’s laboratory facilities and office space in London, Ontario; risks that the plant may not be developed as planned or at all, that it may not provide the anticipated benefits in validating the commercialization of the technology, or that there may be delays or other unforeseen issues that could impact the project's timeline and success, including potential adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

PR139 Aduro Pilot Plant Design Milestone

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28980950-7c0a-4aa4-af07-fc0d77faff78


