Aduro Clean Technologies Aktie
07.09.2022 13:00:00

Aduro Announces Readiness of Scaled-up Continuous Flow Bitumen Reactor for Customer Trials

Aduro Clean Technologies
0.69 USD 3.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SARNIA, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, announces it is entering final stages of completion of its pilot-scale HydrochemolyticTM continuous flow bitumen ("R2 Bitumen”) reactor.

Aduro HBU Readiness 2

The advanced R2 Bitumen reactor will be complemented by a newly commissioned Flash Drum, a vapor-liquid separator to enable a higher degree of variation in product samples accepted from potential customers. The final commissioning and testing of the Flash Drum and R2 Bitumen reactor are scheduled for the end of September and October 2022, respectively.

Aligned with Aduro’s commitment to advance potential customer engagements and feedstock trials, the Company accelerated the work on its laboratory facilities and testing capabilities so it could initiate potential customer trials and demonstrations.

With the goal of building a pipeline of commercial projects, the established Customer Trial Program allows the Company to engage with potential customers through product sample analysis and characterization, data, and material exchange with the aim of facilitating business discussions.

The advanced R2 Bitumen will not only accelerate and expand the Company’s ability to engage with potential new customers, but it will also enable Aduro to complete the remaining milestones of the Company’s existing engagement with a confidential publicly traded company ("Confidential Entity Inc.” or "CEI”), whereby CEI evaluated the Company’s technology to assess its possibilities for asphaltene upgrading on samples supplied by CEI.  

"The hard work and dedication of our research and engineering team is the driving force for effectively managing these projects,” commented Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer at Aduro. "As we get closer to completing our pilot-scale bitumen reactor, the team can now focus its attention on customer engagements, detail study of the technical performance, and the ability to provide analysis and results to potential customers.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 604-362-7011

Investor Cubed Inc.
Neil Simon, CEO
nsimon@investor3.ca
+ 1 647 258 3310

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b561f078-3b7c-4806-a1bf-a59b7cf3d425


﻿

