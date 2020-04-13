ADTRAN, Inc. Announces Change of Location for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN) ("ADTRAN” or the "Company”), a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions, today provided notice of a change in location for the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting”) via the filing of additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19, publicly stated recommendations from public health organizations, and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s partners, employees and stockholders, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast, on May 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Central Time.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2020 can attend the Annual Meeting via the internet at (virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ADTN2020) by using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, and do not have a control number, please contact the bank or broker. The link will be active on May 1, 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to log in to the website by 10:15 a.m. Central Time on the day of the meeting, and stockholders will be able to vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions on the meeting website during the meeting.

The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the information provided in this press release and may continue to be used to vote each stockholder’s shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005111/en/