ADTRAN Holdings Aktie 114855834 / US00486H1059
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22.07.2026 08:29:20
ADTRAN Holdings Expects Q2 Preliminary Revenue Below Earlier Given Outlook
(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) Wednesday said that it expects preliminary revenue in the second quarter to be lower than the earlier given guidance. For the preliminary revenue in the second quarter, the company expects to report a range of $280.0 million to $282.0 million, which is below the previously announced guidance range of $283.0 million to $303.0 million. For the preliminary net loss attributable to the company's common stockholders, it expects a range of $9.9 million to $11.0 million. It also expects adjusted net income attributable to the company's common stockholders to be between $2.1 million to $4.3 million. ADTRAN also expects preliminary loss per share to be between $0.12 to $0.14, and adjusted earnings per share to be between $0.03 to $0.05. In the overnight activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading 2.22 percent lower at $11.87, after closing Tuesday's trading 4.66 percent up.
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