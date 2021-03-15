SMI 10’874 0.3%  SPI 13’683 0.4%  Dow 32’712 -0.2%  DAX 14’501 0.0%  Euro 1.1075 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’839 0.2%  Gold 1’728 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’626 -4.6%  Dollar 0.9287 -0.1%  Öl 68.2 -1.6% 
15.03.2021 16:15:00

ADSO Applauds HHS for Authorizing Dentists to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

ARLINGTON, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) applauds the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) decision to expand the group of qualified professionals able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to include dentists. Dentists are exceptionally qualified to administer vaccines, and this decision will expand the vaccine distribution and reach even more people across the country, especially those living in health professional shortage areas.

"Dentists are more than qualified, and their clinics are sufficiently suited to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the public," says Andrew Smith, Executive Director. "People should not be hesitant to receive a vaccine from a dentist, whether at a vaccine clinic or dentist's office. Dentists regularly provide injections, and they will be properly trained to administer the COVID-19 vaccine."

ADSO has been diligently working with state and federal decisionmakers to ensure dental professionals are able to contribute their skills during this public health emergency. Over the last year, ADSO has advocated for dental professionals to receive emergency relief funds, safely reopen dental practices, and provide safe and quality dental visits for patients during the pandemic.

About the ADSO
The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing them to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. Comprising more than 60 DSO member companies, several association partners, and more than 180 industry partners, the ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers and the media. Its members operate in 44 states and provide the highest level of non-clinical support to more than 10,000 dentists across the country as well as in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adso-applauds-hhs-for-authorizing-dentists-to-administer-covid-19-vaccines-301247422.html

SOURCE Association of Dental Support Organizations

