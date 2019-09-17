AdsDax to Launch its Fight Against Ad Fraud on Hedera Hashgraph

SWANSEA, United Kingdom, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdsDax , an advertising platform powered by distributed ledger technology (DLT), has today announced that it has moved its ad platform to the Hedera Hashgraph mainnet, with over two million transactions already submitted on the Hedera mainnet. AdsDax has been using Hedera, an enterprise-grade public distributed ledger, for several months to track and verify advertising events for large enterprises, including Havas Media , Isobar and CIMB .

Ian Mullins, Founder and CEO of AdsDax, said, "AdsDax has ambitious plans to solve the problem of ad fraud in the ad industry. Currently, advertisers are unable to guarantee whether their campaigns have reached the audience they were promised, or if their campaigns have generated any real results. AdsDax is leveraging Hedera Hashgraph to build a platform that will track and verify advertising events and engagement, while providing security, resilience, scalability, and transparency, without the need for middlemen. Hashgraph has proven it has the scale, speed and reliability to handle all of the live advert tracking data and programmatic event data that we have been handling in recent campaigns."

Hedera Hashgraph is a next-generation public distributed ledger that aims to directly address four fundamental challenges to mainstream market adoption of public ledger technology: performance, security, stability, and governance. Today, Hedera opened access to its mainnet beta, allowing anyone who is eligible to create an account to build decentralized applications (dapps) on the Hedera platform.

Harnessing the speed and scalability of hashgraph technology, AdsDax can track millions of live events in programmatic advertising in real-time, allowing advertisers and other stakeholders to see engagement and use this information to make informed decisions and manage budget more efficiently. AdsDax will also employ Hedera's micropayment capabilities to allow for transparent, real-time payments and micro-transactions directly from advertisers to consumers and publishers.

Mance Harmon, Co-founder and CEO of Hedera Hashgraph, said, "Opening access to Hedera's mainnet marked an enormous milestone in our journey to decentralize the digital world. Thousands of decentralized applications (dapps) can now be launched on the Hedera network, bringing our collective vision to life. AdsDax, the first advertising services solution to launch on Hedera, capitalizes on Hedera's combined strengths of performance, speed, and security in its mission to reshape and decentralize a mammoth industry — which is exactly what Hedera was built for."

AdsDax has previously unveiled its mission to tackle the problems of ad fraud and tracking in advertising through an end-to-end platform leveraging DLT. AdsDax aims to create a decentralized ecosystem for advertising that uses DLT to remove costly intermediaries and reward consumers' interactions.

Mullins concluded, "As we move forward and bring our vision of a decentralized advertising ecosystem to life, we will bring consumers to the heart of what we do. We are building an advertising industry based on maximum engagement and public participation, in which advertisers are empowered to reach consumers in the most effective and organic way possible. Utilizing hashgraph technology will allow us to vastly increase the speed, trust, and transparency with which we operate."

For more information on AdsDax's disruptive ad tech solutions visit https://adsdax.com .

The Hedera whitepaper can be found at https://hedera.com/whitepaper .

About AdsDax

The AdsDax vision for a new ecosystem is a unified platform that facilitates all aspects of digital advert creation, campaign delivery, traffic and content verification and optimisation with transparent reporting and costs. The AdsDax platform allows all participants to benefit from the money that is currently wasted through middlemen and instead rewards consumers and incentivises participants to create more engaging and relevant ad experiences.

The founding team started as Yamgo, a mobile-oriented content provider which monetised video on mobile. At Yamgo, we saw the problems content owners had monetising their content. We evolved into AdSpruce and worked to solve the problems of monetisation for content owners, enabling them to monetise video and display inventory. Through AdSpruce, we developed an end-to-end video advertising platform working with 25+ of the world's top 100 Ad Age brands.

About Hedera

Hedera is a decentralized public network where anyone can carve out a piece of cyberspace to transact, play, and socialize in a secure, trusted environment. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. Dr. Leemon Baird, Hedera Hashgraph Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, and Mance Harmon, Co-founder and CEO of Hedera, invented and developed the groundbreaking hashgraph technology after working at the United States Air Force Academy and as founders of Trio Security, BlueWave Security, and Swirlds, Inc.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com , or follow us on Twitter at @hashgraph , Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph , or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord . The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/whitepaper .

Contact info: ian@adsdax.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adsdax-to-launch-its-fight-against-ad-fraud-on-hedera-hashgraph-300919151.html

SOURCE Hedera Hashgraph