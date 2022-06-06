Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
ADS, INC. ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP UPDATES

Decorated Military Veteran Named To Lead Top U.S. Defense Contractor 

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Diving Supply, Inc. d/b/a ADS, Inc., today announced Ryan Angold as CEO and John Dunn as COO. Angold succeeds Jason Wallace, who is stepping down following nearly 25 years of service with ADS. John Dunn has been appointed COO of ADS, following the departure of ADS's CSO, Brant Feldman.

"We are grateful for Jason's dedicated service, and I'd like to thank him for his outstanding contributions to our industry, our customers, our company, and our employees over his extraordinary career at ADS. I also thank Brant for his hard work and success in growing the company and making sure our customers' needs were always met," said Luke Hillier, ADS's Chairman of the Board of Directors.

As CEO of ADS, Angold will oversee all aspects of the company's business, providing unique and cost-effective solutions and products for the women and men in uniform serving the United States, all over the world. ADS had 2021 revenue of $3.1 Billion.

"Throughout his career, Ryan has served this country and brought expertise, experience, and excellence to every position he has held," said Hillier. Angold served in the United States Navy as a Naval Special Warfare Officer until his career was cut short after sustaining a significant spinal cord injury in 2004. Angold transitioned to working in the defense industry, where he excelled at developing and introducing new products and technologies to the U.S. Military. His continued success and passion for supporting the warfighter led him to start his career at ADS. After 11 years of rising through the ranks, his appointment as CEO of ADS will allow him to lead a dynamic team focused on supporting the men and women that serve our country. "Ryan's consistent leadership and strong sense of purpose, responsibility, and ethics are no longer just an advantage in today's business world," said Adam Casagrande, ADS's General Counsel. "These characteristics are a requirement in a dynamic defense industry stretching through the global economy. It is no accident that a leader built with true integrity and ethics like Ryan now leads one of the foremost defense contractors in the world."

Hillier also announced John Dunn as COO of ADS. Dunn began his career with ADS as Corporate Controller in 2010, before being promoted to Vice President of Finance in 2013. In February 2017, he was promoted to CFO, where he has led Finance, Business Analytics, and Investor Relations teams. "John's promotion to COO is a natural progression of the incredible work he's already handling at ADS, having taken on a heavy role in the operational decision making of the business for some time," said Hillier. "John's promotion is a reflection and recognition of the terrific job he's done for the company to date, and the trust and confidence the Board, the company, and its employees have in him." Dunn retains his role as CFO while taking on the additional duties as COO.

Angold and Dunn's new assignments became effective June 1. In his role as CEO, Angold joins Dunn and Casagrande to make up ADS's Executive Team.

In his announcement, Hillier stated, "Having Ryan and John in these new roles demonstrates ADS's continued commitment to progress, accountability, and continued growth, along with its mission to always put its customers and employees first. I am proud to chair the Board of a company with such strong leadership and integrity, embodied by these two executives."

About ADS, Inc. ADS, Inc. is a leading value-added logistics and supply chain solutions provider that proudly serves all branches of the U.S. Military, federal, state and local government organizations, law enforcement agencies, first responders, partner nations, and the defense industry. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, ADS is a Top 50 Department of Defense Contractor focused on solving our customers' challenges by providing the best product and service offerings, the broadest array of procurement options, and legendary customer service.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ads-inc-announces-senior-leadership-updates-301562230.html

SOURCE ADS Inc.

