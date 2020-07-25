+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
25.07.2020 01:42:00

AdPushup Recognized as a Finalist of Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdPushup, a leading ad revenue optimization platform, currently serving 4 billion+ monthly impressions for over 300 publishers, has been named a finalist in the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for the second year in a row. AdPushup was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face—from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honour and congratulate each winner and finalist."

"We are pleased to be awarded this distinction for the second time in a row. With Microsoft's technology stack and unmatched support, our solutions have empowered publishers across the world in optimizing their advertising-based revenue. We hope to continue building cutting-edge technology, driving market adoption, and staying true to our mission to keep the world's information freely accessible," said Ankit Oberoi, CEO and Founder, AdPushup.

Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. AdPushup was recognized for providing outstanding solutions in the Media & Communications category.

About AdPushup
AdPushup is a leading revenue optimization platform and Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) that helps web publishers, media enterprises, and e-commerce platforms accelerate their revenue growth using ad layout optimization, header bidding, innovative ad formats, smart ad refresh, ad mediation, and AdBlock recovery. AdPushup is backed by Microsoft Ventures, is a member of IAB, TAG, and the winner of NASSCOM EMERGE 50 award.

PRESS CONTACT:
Kimaya Mehta
Email: kimaya.mehta@adpushup.com
Website: www.adpushup.com

Related Images

image1.png

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adpushup-recognized-as-a-finalist-of-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-award-for-second-consecutive-year-301099622.html

SOURCE AdPushup Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.27
0.36 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.30 %
Swisscom 494.10
-0.28 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.55 %
Geberit 506.20
-0.59 %
SGS 2’423.00
-1.90 %
Novartis 78.07
-2.11 %
Adecco Group 45.77
-2.28 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
-2.80 %
Alcon 55.10
-3.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.07.20
Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
24.07.20
Seven Observations Concerning the Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Stimmung droht zu kippen
24.07.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik schwächt sich ab / EUR/USD – Lage langfristig aufgehellt
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza steigert Gewinn und schreibt Spezialchemie zum Verkauf aus - Lonza-Aktie leichter
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Währungsmanipulator: Schweiz dürfte auf der schwarzen Liste der USA landen
BB Biotech-Aktie kann von starken Zahlen nicht profitieren: Milliardengewinn dank Biotech-Hype
US-Dollarkurs bröckelt weiter - Euro auf höchstem Stand seit September 2018
Wirecard-Skandal: Kanzlei verklagt deutsche Finanzaufsicht auf Schadenersatz - Wirecard-Aktie gibt ab
Logitech startet angekündigtes Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Logitech-Aktie bricht ein
Tesla-Aktie schwächer: Tesla verklagt US-Rivalen Rivian - Geschäftsgeheimnisse geklaut?
Schindler-Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch unter Druck: Kostensenkungen und Stellenabbau geplant
Globale Führung gefährdet? US-Dollar durch Corona-Krise belastet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In den USA zückten Anleger die Verkaufszettel. Vor dem Wochenende prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB