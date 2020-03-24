ADP unifies Payroll and HR for growth-focused businesses in Hong Kong with the launch of the solution iHCM 2

The release enhances employee engagement and operational scalability through a modern and fully responsive user experience on a worldwide cloud architecture.

HONG KONG, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (NASDAQ: ADP), a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, today announces the expansion of ADP® iHCM 2 in an additional market in the Asia Pacific region, introducing it in Hong Kong.

ADP iHCM 2 is a complete human capital management system in the cloud, designed to help companies lower costs, increase talent engagement and unify operations. As a comprehensive solution, it combines ADP's deep payroll expertise with an expanding suite of HR technologies.

ADP iHCM 2 simplifies and streamlines HR processes for pay, talent acquisition, time and leave management, performance management, development and training, as well as tools for human resource administration, reporting, and analysis.

ADP iHCM 2 helps growing organisations to deliver a uniform experience to all employees by providing common functions, policies, and visibility for the entire organisation. In addition to the global features, iHCM 2 meets the local needs for each market, including local language helpdesk and support with rules, laws and local requirements.

The product is now available in markets including mainlandChina, Singapore, Philippines and Hong Kong SAR in Asia. Future availability in Asia includes India. In EMEA the product is available (in local language) in Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Ireland and UK.

Built on the ADP iHCM platform, a worldwide cloud architecture, the new product offers world class security and compliance as standard, including robust data protection readiness. Users can be confident that all pay and HR processes are in line with local and global standards and have access to ADP's unrivalled global expertise and managed services.

