ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 692,000 Jobs in June

ROSELAND, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 692,000 jobs from May to June according to the June ADP® National Employment Report™. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

June 2021 Report Highlights *

Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment: 692,000

By Company Size

- Small businesses: 215,000

1-19 employees 93,000

20-49 employees 122,000

- Medium businesses: 236,000

50-499 employees 236,000

- Large businesses: 240,000

500-999 employees 51,000

1,000+ employees 190,000

By Sector

- Goods-producing: 68,000

Natural resources/mining 2,000

Construction 47,000

Manufacturing 19,000

- Service-providing: 624,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 62,000

Information -4,000

Financial activities 10,000

Professional/business services 53,000

- Professional/technical services 22,000

- Management of companies/enterprises -1,000

- Administrative/support services 32,000

- Health care/social assistance 93,000

- Education 30,000

Other services 48,000

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

- Franchise Employment**

Franchise jobs 104,100

**Complete details on franchise employment can be found here.

"The labor market recovery remains robust, with June closing out a strong second quarter of jobs growth," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "While payrolls are still nearly 7 million short of pre-COVID-19 levels, job gains have totaled about 3 million since the beginning of 2021. Service providers, the hardest hit sector, continue to do the heavy lifting, with leisure and hospitality posting the strongest gain as businesses begin to reopen to full capacity across the country."

The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report was derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 460,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 26 million workers in the U.S. The May total of jobs added was revised from 978,000 to 886,000.

The July 2021ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on August 4, 2021.

About the ADP® National Employment Report™

The ADP® National Employment Report™ is a monthly measure of the change in total U.S. nonfarm private employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP®, a leading provider of human capital management solutions. The report, which measures nearly 26 million U.S. workers, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc.

Each month, ADP Research Institute issues the ADP National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the U.S. labor market and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information. The ADP National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

The data for this report is collected for pay periods that can be interpolated to include the week of the 12th of each month, and processed with statistical methodologies similar to those used by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to compute employment from its monthly survey of establishments. Due to this processing, this subset is modified to make it indicative of national employment levels; therefore, the resulting employment changes computed for the ADP National Employment Report are not representative of changes in ADP's total base of U.S. business clients.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see the ADP National Employment Report: Development Methodology.

About the ADP Research Institute

The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater awareness to the economy at large.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs.

